Corbosiero studies the structure and intensity change of tropical cyclones using both observational data sets, such as aircraft reconnaissance, and lightning, and high-resolution numerical models. She is interested in understanding the physical processes responsible for the formation of hurricane rainbands and secondary eyewalls, and how tropical cyclones respond to, and evolve in, vertical wind shear. In addition, Corbosiero is leading an ongoing research collaboration between the National Weather Service and UAlbany’s Department of Atmospheric and Environmental Sciences, which is providing valuable insights into extreme weather as it trains the next generation of forecasters. The project focuses on the occurrence and prediction of high-impact weather events in the Northeastern United States. Such events, which include damaging winds and hail, widespread and localized flooding, and heavy snow and ice accumulations, have the potential to cause substantial societal and economic disruption. The research has shed light on such subjects as hurricane-related heavy rainfall, the distribution of small-scale heavy snow bands, and the processes that govern the occurrence and location of severe weather. Research findings are transferred directly into daily NWS forecasts and operations.
An interview with Professor Kristen Corbosiero who studies Atmospheric and Environmental Sciences at the University at Albany in Albany, NY.
|
Title
|
Cited By
|
Year
|
Prediction of landfalling hurricanes with the advanced hurricane WRF model
|
451
|
2008
|
The effects of vertical wind shear on the distribution of convection in tropical cyclones
|
399
|
2002
|
The relationship between storm motion, vertical wind shear, and convective asymmetries in tropical cyclones
|
283
|
2003
|
An evaluation of the worldwide lightning location network (WWLLN) using the national lightning detection network (NLDN) as ground truth
|
250
|
2010
|
Tropical cyclone formation in a sheared environment: A case study
|
124
|
2004
|
The structure and evolution of Hurricane Elena (1985). Part II: Convective asymmetries and evidence for vortex Rossby waves
|
111
|
2006
|
The World Wide Lightning Location Network and convective activity in tropical cyclones
|
93
|
2011
|
Cloud microphysics impact on hurricane track as revealed in idealized experiments
|
90
|
2009
|
The convective evolution and rapid intensification of Hurricane Earl (2010)
|
83
|
2014
|
Mesoscale aspects of the downshear reformation of a tropical cyclone
|
80
|
2006
|
The contribution of eastern North Pacific tropical cyclones to the rainfall climatology of the southwest United States
|
78
|
2009
|
The extratropical transition of tropical cyclones. Part I: Cyclone evolution and direct impacts
|
73
|
2017
|
Influence of cloud–radiative forcing on tropical cyclone structure
|
70
|
2014
|
Secondary eyewall formation in WRF simulations of Hurricanes Rita and Katrina (2005)
|
65
|
2011
|
Impact of cloud‐radiative processes on hurricane track
|
51
|
2010
|
The structure and evolution of Hurricane Elena (1985). Part I: Symmetric intensification
|
42
|
2005
|
A 10-year survey of tropical cyclone inner-core lightning bursts and their relationship to intensity change
|
33
|
2018
|
Influence of cloud microphysics and radiation on tropical cyclone structure and motion
|
33
|
2016
|
Lightning in eastern North Pacific tropical cyclones: A comparison to the North Atlantic
|
32
|
2016
|
Normalized convective characteristics of tropical cyclone rapid intensification events in the North Atlantic and eastern North Pacific
|
23
|
2018
