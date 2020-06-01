Kristy Roschke is an expert in media literacy. Her work focuses on helping people find new ways of understanding and interacting with news information. Roschke is the managing director of the News Co/Lab at the Walter Cronkite School of Journalism and Mass Communication The Lab works to advance media literacy through journalism, education and technology. Through existing research and partnerships, the Lab experiments with new ways to increase public understanding of how news works - helping people better find, understand, act upon and create credible news and information, and to share it with integrity. Roschke has taught journalism, digital media production and media literacy courses at the high school and university level for 15 years.