“We don’t allow our students to take care of patients that are presumed Covid positive or known Covid positive because obviously as you can imagine, safety always comes first and foremost for all of our medical students.”

“We make adjustments as needed and as I think I've heard other panelists say – flexibility is the key in all aspects of education this year. We ask that our students be flexible with us, our faculty be flexible as administrators, we have to be flexible and really take it one week at a time and see where we are.”

- Higher Education Reopening During COVID