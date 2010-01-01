LaTasha Holden

LaTasha Holden

Beckman Institute for Advanced Science and Technology, University of Illinois at Urbana-Champaign

Assistant professor of psychology.

Expertise: LearningMemoryCognitive Sciencediverse learning needsStudentsEducationstudent resilienceTestingacademic testingcognitive biasWorking MemoryLong-term MemoryCognitionculturally informed sciencePedagogyDiversityEquity

Latasha "Tasha" Holden is an assistant professor in the Department of Psychology at the University of Illinois Urbana-Champaign and a researcher at the Beckman Institute for Advanced Science and Technology.


Holden's research seeks to better understand how (process), when (context), and why (internal vs. external factors) different individuals achieve academic and career success in spite of threats to their identity, well-being, and belonging.


Her research interests include learning and memory with a focus on applying cognitive science to support students with diverse learning needs. She is particularly interested in supporting student resilience in the face of cognitive demands, biases, and identity threats experienced in various testing and learning situations. 


Research areas


    

  • Working memory, long-term memory, and learning
    • 

  • Control of cognition
    • 

  • Inter- and intra-individual differences
    • 

  • Culturally informed and responsive science and pedagogy
    • 

  • Diversity, equity, and inclusion
    • 

  • Test performance and achievement
    • 

  • Intervention
    • 

  • Open science and secondary data approaches
    • 



Education


    

  • B.A., psychology, University of North Carolina at Greensboro, 2010
    • 

  • B.A., art history/museum studies, University of North Carolina at Greensboro, 2010
    • 

  • M.A., experimental psychology, Towson University, 2012
    • 

  • M.A., psychology, Princeton University, 2014
    • 

  • Ph.D., psychology, Princeton University, 2018
    • 



Lab page: https://latasharholden.weebly.com/ 


CV: https://latasharholden.weebly.com/cv.html

No Clipping

Title

Cited By

Year

No Pitches / Articles Found

No Quotes

Available for logged-in users onlyLogin HereorRegister

No Video

close
0.08517