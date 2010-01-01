Latasha "Tasha" Holden is an assistant professor in the Department of Psychology at the University of Illinois Urbana-Champaign and a researcher at the Beckman Institute for Advanced Science and Technology.

Holden's research seeks to better understand how (process), when (context), and why (internal vs. external factors) different individuals achieve academic and career success in spite of threats to their identity, well-being, and belonging.

Her research interests include learning and memory with a focus on applying cognitive science to support students with diverse learning needs. She is particularly interested in supporting student resilience in the face of cognitive demands, biases, and identity threats experienced in various testing and learning situations.

Research areas