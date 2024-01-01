Dr. Lakshmi Nayak serves as Director of the Center for CNS Lymphoma at Dana-Farber Cancer Institute in Boston. She is an Associate Professor of Neurology at Harvard Medical School. She received her medical degree at Grant Medical College in Mumbai, India. She completed her residency at New York Presbyterian Hospital/ Cornell, and fellowship at Memorial Sloan-Kettering Cancer Center in New York. Her research includes development of novel therapies through preclinical and clinical studies for management of primary brain tumors including glioblastoma and primary central nervous system lymphoma, with particular focus on molecular targeted agents and immunotherapeutics, including CAR T-cell therapy. She leads the international neurologic assessment in neuro-oncology (NANO) effort for evaluation of neurologic function in patients with brain tumors.