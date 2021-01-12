After graduating from medical school from the American University of Beirut, Dr. Dbeibo completed her residency in Internal Medicine and a fellowship in Infectious Diseases at Indiana University School of Medicine. Dr. Dbeibo is currently the director of Infection Prevention at Methodist Hospital. She provides inpatient consults at Methodist Hospital and outpatient ID consults and HIV care at the MDC clinic.
“From an infectious disease perspective we talked about the prioritization going first to people who are currently dying – I mean the rate of death in the country is really, really high – so I think that focusing on deaths in particular at the beginning those who are at highest risk – comorbidity and mortality and are moving on to what we call essential workers were part of the CDC recommendations, to begin with, and I think – I'm sure everybody is taking that into consideration as we go into the next planning phases.”
“all viruses actually mutate all the time, so there are several mutations that have been detected throughout the beginning of this pandemic. As we let this disease persist in our communities, the risk for mutation is going to continue to be steady until we get everyone vaccinated and the reproductive rate for the transmissibility goes down.”