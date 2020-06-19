Lance Patak had an extensive background in nursing prior to entering medical school at UCLA. He is a huge advocate of improving patient communications and has been published in several journals. Patak calls poor patient communication with intubated patients and associated delirium "a silent healthcare crisis that needs immediate attention." During the COVID-19 outbreak, he said, delirium rates have doubled and tripled, which he attributes, in part, to intubated patients not being able to communicate and because of increasing sedation. “If we’re going to turn off sedation at 4 a.m., at the very least we should provide our nonverbal patients an effective means to communicate – otherwise we’re just re-exposing the patient to the terror and powerlessness that is their ICU experience,” he said in an interview. Lance earned an MBA from the Marshall USC School of Business and an MD from the UCLA School of Medicine.He helped found a company called VidaTalk that creates communication boards for patients.