Larissa A. Shimoda, PhD is a Professor of Medicine and Director of Bench Research in the Pulmonary and Critical Care Medicine Department. Dr. Shimoda received her undergraduate and graduate degrees in Biomedical Engineering from Marquette University. She pursued fellowship training in the Division of Pulmonary and Critical Care Medicine during which time she successfully competed for an individual Ruth L. Kirschstein National Research Service Award and an American Lung Association fellowship award. Dr. Shimoda has been active in various scientific and academic society committees. She is the past Chair of the Respiration Section and a current Councilor for the American Physiological Society and has served as the Chair of the Nominating and Planning Committees of the Pulmonary Circulation Assembly of the American Thoracic Society. She has been a permanent member of study sections for both the American Heart Association and National Heart Lung and Blood Institute of the NIH. Dr. Shimoda’s research focuses on vascular physiology and pathobiology of the lung. In particular, her work examines non-canonical roles for ion channels and transporters in mediating the pathogenesis of pulmonary hypertension. Another interest is regulation of endothelial barrier function, with a focus on calcium signaling pathways. She has authored more than 100 publications and has given invited research lectures nationally and internationally. Her research has been supported by the National Institutes of Health for the past 20 years and she has been awarded the Giles F. Filey Memorial Award and the Henry Pickering Bowditch Lectureship of the American Physiological Society.