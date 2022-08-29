Dr. LaToya Smith is a Visiting Professor at Palo Alto University and is a Licensed Professional Counselor in Texas. Her clinical experience includes the following: Outpatient counselor and Assistant director at university-based counseling clinic, PRN Crisis counselor, Private practice counselor, and IOP/PHP Counselor/Site Supervisor. Her research has primarily been on various topics in diversity. Her areas of clinical interests are diversity issues, trauma, creativity in counseling, wellness and self-care. Dr. Smith currently lives in Houston, Texas but is a proud native of San Diego, California. She graduated with her Master's and Doctoral degrees from the University of North Texas.
It is difficult to predict which people displaying risk factors ultimately will commit suicide. However, it is important to be aware of possible warning signs and to talk to kids or adults when they need help. As a friend or parent, you can help by opening up and reaching out. It is a myth that if you mention suicide, you might plant the idea. By honestly and openly expressing your concerns, you can send an important message that you care and understand.