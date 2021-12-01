Dr. Osborne graduated from Weill Cornell Medical College and received her training at Columbia University/New York State Psychiatric Institute. She completed both clinical and research fellowships in women's mental health, and is an expert on the diagnosis and treatment of mood and anxiety disorders during pregnancy, the postpartum, the premenstrual period, and perimenopause. She conducts research on the biological pathways that contribute to mental illness at times of reproductive life cycle transition, working particularly on the role of the immune system. She also provides advanced training in reproductive psychiatry and leads the Reproductive Psychiatry Fellowship training program.