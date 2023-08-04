In a nutshell: Dr. Laurie Leonelli integrates genomics, proteomics, and synthetic biology to engineer plants with improved photosynthesis. She investigates the natural diversity in photosynthetic enzymes from non-model and emerging model species to source materials for manipulating energy harvesting and dissipation in crops.
More information: Leonelli's research explores the natural diversity found in photosynthetic organisms and engineers mechanisms that enhance photosynthesis in crops. For the RIPE project, Laurie's current focus is on engineering plants to use light more efficiently in the deeply shaded environment of the lower canopy. Laurie received her bachelor's degree in biological sciences at Mount Holyoke College and later earned her doctorate in plant biology at the University of California at Berkeley. She has completed postdoctoral positions focusing on photosynthesis systems biology at Berkeley and at NYU. Her work is published in several peer-reviewed journals including PNAS, The Plant Journal, and PLOS Pathogens.
Affiliations: Laurie Leonelli is an assistant professor in the Department of Agricultural and Biological Engineering, part of the College of Agricultural, Consumer and Environmental Sciences (ACES) and the Grainger College of Engineering at Illinois. She is also a member of the RIPE project.
Title
Cited By
Year
Transgenic plants with increased photosynthesis efficiency and growth
2023
Response to Comments on “Soybean photosynthesis and crop yield is improved by accelerating recovery from photoprotection”
1
2023
Soybean photosynthesis and crop yield are improved by accelerating recovery from photoprotection
68
2022
Into the shadows and back into sunlight: photosynthesis in fluctuating light
31
2022
Plants with increased water use efficiency
1
2020
Transient genome-wide interactions of the master transcription factor NLP7 initiate a rapid nitrogen-response cascade
79
2020
Photosystem II Subunit S overexpression increases the efficiency of water use in a field-grown crop
195
2018
Engineering the lutein epoxide cycle into Arabidopsis thaliana
37
2017
Dissecting and modeling zeaxanthin-and lutein-dependent nonphotochemical quenching in Arabidopsis thaliana
31
2017
Distinguishing Characteristics in the Regulations of Carotenoid Dependent Non-photochemical Quenching in Light Harvesting Plants
2017
Improving photosynthesis and crop productivity by accelerating recovery from photoprotection
1023
2016
Transient expression in Nicotiana benthamiana for rapid functional analysis of genes involved in non‐photochemical quenching and carotenoid biosynthesis
42
2016
Evolution of an atypical de-epoxidase for photoprotection in the green lineage
48
2016
Regulation and Levels of the Thylakoid K+/H+ Antiporter KEA3 Shape the Dynamic Response of Photosynthesis in Fluctuating Light
75
2016
An evaluation of new and established methods to determine T‐DNA copy number and homozygosity in transgenic plants.
82
2016
Lineage-specific chromatin signatures reveal a regulator of lipid metabolism in microalgae
100
2015
Major Transcriptome Reprogramming Underlies Floral Mimicry Induced by the Rust Fungus Puccinia monoica in Boechera stricta
25
2013
Structural Elucidation and Functional Characterization of the Hyaloperonospora arabidopsidis Effector Protein ATR13
60
2011
Global Analysis of Arabidopsis/Downy Mildew Interactions Reveals Prevalence of Incomplete Resistance and Rapid Evolution of Pathogen Recognition
40
2011
Genetic, Biochemical, and Structural Studies of the Hyaloperonospora arabidopsidis Effector ATR13 and its Cognate Arabidopsis thaliana R-gene, RPP13
1
2011