In a nutshell: Dr. Laurie Leonelli integrates genomics, proteomics, and synthetic biology to engineer plants with improved photosynthesis. She investigates the natural diversity in photosynthetic enzymes from non-model and emerging model species to source materials for manipulating energy harvesting and dissipation in crops. More information: Leonelli's research explores the natural diversity found in photosynthetic organisms and engineers mechanisms that enhance photosynthesis in crops. For the RIPE project, Laurie's current focus is on engineering plants to use light more efficiently in the deeply shaded environment of the lower canopy. Laurie received her bachelor's degree in biological sciences at Mount Holyoke College and later earned her doctorate in plant biology at the University of California at Berkeley. She has completed postdoctoral positions focusing on photosynthesis systems biology at Berkeley and at NYU. Her work is published in several peer-reviewed journals including PNAS, The Plant Journal, and PLOS Pathogens. Affiliations: Laurie Leonelli is an assistant professor in the Department of Agricultural and Biological Engineering, part of the College of Agricultural, Consumer and Environmental Sciences (ACES) and the Grainger College of Engineering at Illinois. She is also a member of the RIPE project.