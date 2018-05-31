Faculty director of the O’Neill Institute for National and Global Health Law at Georgetown Law. He is professor of medicine at Georgetown University School of Medicine and professor of public health at the Johns Hopkins University. Gostin is a co-director of the World Health Organization Collaborating Center on National and Global Health Law and has served on numerous WHO expert advisory committees related to public health and global health security. Gostin serves on the Independent Panel on the Global Response to Ebola (Harvard University/London School of Hygiene and Tropical Medicine) and served on the National Academy of Medicine’s Commission on a Global Health Risk Framework for the Future.