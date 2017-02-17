Laxmi Mehta, MD

Laxmi Mehta, MD

Ohio State University Wexner Medical Center

Director, Preventative Cardiology and Women's Hear

Expertise: Women's Heart HealthWomen's Heart Diseasepreventative cardiologyCardiovascular Disease PreventionCardiovascular Diseasecardiovascular disease and womenCardiac RehabilitationCardiac Imaging

Laxmi Mehta, M.D., FACC, FAHA is the Director of the Women’s Cardiovascular Health Program and an Associate Professor of Medicine at The Ohio State University Wexner Medical Center. Dr. Mehta is also the Associate Program Director for Education for Ohio State’s Center for Women’s Health. 

She is the President of the Ohio Chapter of the American College of Cardiology and has previously served two terms as Secretary/Treasurer for the Ohio-ACC Chapter. Additionally, she is the Immediate Past President of the metro Columbus Board of Directors for the American Heart Association and now currently serves on the Great Rivers Affiliate Board for the American Heart Association. She sits on several national committees for both the American College of Cardiology and the American Heart Association. Dr. Mehta was chosen by Business First Magazine as one of Columbus' Top 40 under 40 in 2010 and honored as one of 12 women for the 2012 Women for Economic Leadership (WELD) Women You Should Know Calendar Honoree. 

She specializes in women’s cardiovascular health, prevention and cardiac imaging. Dr. Mehta is an avid promoter and educator on women’s cardiovascular health and has published a number of peer-reviewed articles and book chapters. She is a Fellow of the American College of Cardiology and the American Heart Association. She received her M.D. degree from Northeastern Ohio Universities Colleges of Medicine and Pharmacy in Rootstown, Ohio in 1998. She completed her Internal Medicine residency training and Clinical Cardiology fellowship training at William Beaumont Hospital in Royal Oak, Michigan in 2001 and 2005.

“Unfortunately, many women don’t make their own personal health their priority,” she says, “which contributes to more favorable outcomes in men versus women after a heart attack. From my experience, most men attend cardiac rehab, unless work issues preven

“Over the last 10 years or so, we’ve learned that women’s hearts are different than men’s in some significant ways, and while that’s helped reduce mortality, there’s much more to know,” said Mehta, who is also director of Ohio State’s Women's Cardiovascul


Title

Cited By

Year

Fourth universal definition of myocardial infarction (2018)

898

2019

Acute myocardial infarction in women: a scientific statement from the American Heart Association

592

2016

Cardiovascular disease and breast cancer: where these entities intersect: a scientific statement from the American Heart Association

230

2018

American Heart Association Cardiovascular Disease in Women and Special Populations Committee of the Council on Clinical Cardiology, Council on Epidemiology and Prevention …

171

2016

on behalf of the American Heart Association Cardiovascular Disease in Women and special Populations Committee of the Council on Clinical Cardiology, Council on Epidemiology and …

171

2016

on behalf of the American Heart Association Cardiovascular Disease in Women and Special Populations Committee of the Council on Clinical Cardiology, Council on Epidemiology and …

171

0

Cardiovascular effects of exposure to cigarette smoke and electronic cigarettes: clinical perspectives from the Prevention of Cardiovascular Disease Section Leadership Council …

158

2015

Preventing and experiencing ischemic heart disease as a woman: state of the science: a scientific statement from the American Heart Association

142

2016

Impact of body mass index on outcomes after percutaneous coronary intervention in patients with acute myocardial infarction

137

2007

Safety and efficacy of drug-eluting stents in women: a patient-level pooled analysis of randomised trials

126

2013

Atherosclerotic cardiovascular disease in South Asians in the United States: epidemiology, risk factors, and treatments: a scientific statement from the American Heart Association

102

2018

Mortality risk associated with bundle branch blocks and related repolarization abnormalities (from the Women's Health Initiative [WHI])

84

2012

Changes in the professional lives of cardiologists over 2 decades

75

2017

Sex differences in ischemic heart disease: advances, obstacles, and next steps

70

2018

Resolution of refractory no‐reflow with intracoronary epinephrine

69

2002

Clinical effectiveness of coronary computed tomographic angiography in the triage of patients to cardiac catheterization and revascularization after inconclusive stress testing …

55

2009

2015 ACC/AHA/HRS advanced training statement on clinical cardiac electrophysiology (a revision of the ACC/AHA 2006 update of the clinical competence statement on invasive …

50

2015

Rationale and study design of the CardioGene Study: genomics of in-stent restenosis

42

2004

Safety and efficacy of new-generation drug-eluting stents in women undergoing complex percutaneous coronary artery revascularization: from the WIN-DES collaborative patient …

36

2016

Impact of Clinical Presentation (Stable Angina Pectoris vs Unstable Angina Pectoris or Non–ST-Elevation Myocardial Infarction vs ST-Elevation Myocardial Infarction) on Long …

30

2015

No Pitches / Articles Found

No Quotes

Available for logged-in users onlyLogin HereorRegister

No Video

close
0.06995