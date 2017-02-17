Laxmi Mehta, M.D., FACC, FAHA is the Director of the Women’s Cardiovascular Health Program and an Associate Professor of Medicine at The Ohio State University Wexner Medical Center. Dr. Mehta is also the Associate Program Director for Education for Ohio State’s Center for Women’s Health. She is the President of the Ohio Chapter of the American College of Cardiology and has previously served two terms as Secretary/Treasurer for the Ohio-ACC Chapter. Additionally, she is the Immediate Past President of the metro Columbus Board of Directors for the American Heart Association and now currently serves on the Great Rivers Affiliate Board for the American Heart Association. She sits on several national committees for both the American College of Cardiology and the American Heart Association. Dr. Mehta was chosen by Business First Magazine as one of Columbus' Top 40 under 40 in 2010 and honored as one of 12 women for the 2012 Women for Economic Leadership (WELD) Women You Should Know Calendar Honoree. She specializes in women’s cardiovascular health, prevention and cardiac imaging. Dr. Mehta is an avid promoter and educator on women’s cardiovascular health and has published a number of peer-reviewed articles and book chapters. She is a Fellow of the American College of Cardiology and the American Heart Association. She received her M.D. degree from Northeastern Ohio Universities Colleges of Medicine and Pharmacy in Rootstown, Ohio in 1998. She completed her Internal Medicine residency training and Clinical Cardiology fellowship training at William Beaumont Hospital in Royal Oak, Michigan in 2001 and 2005.