Leasha M. Barry, PhD, BCBA-D, LBA, is Director of the Office of Applied Behavior Analysis. Barry conducts research, teaches, and participates in service activities that combine her interest in Applied Behavior Analysis, special education, and early intensive behavior intervention. Prior research focused on behavioral interventions for post-traumatic stress disorder, developmental disabilities including autism, learning disabilities such as ADHD, and other at-risk populations spanning areas of impact from neonatal intensive care to juvenile justice. In response to national healthcare reform and a shortage of qualified clinical providers, Barry's work recently shifted to quality implementation of distance clinical supervision in applied behavior analysis, tele-health in behavioral medicine, and documenting the impact of technology in behavioral intervention. Barry collaborated with community stakeholders to establish the Autism Center at Sacred Heart Hospital in Pensacola. It provides Applied Behavior Analysis services, differential diagnosis, and other services to children with Autism Spectrum Disorder along with support for their families. The Center also provides UWF students of Applied Behavior Analysis a hands-on practicum experience while earning their required supervision hours for certification. Barry’s work has appeared in numerous refereed publications, including Journal of Advanced Academics, Journal of Behavior Analysis of Offender and Victim – Treatment and Prevention, Journal of Early Intensive Behavioral Intervention, Adolescence, and The Behavior Analyst Today. Degrees & Institutions: Barry received her PhD from the University of California at Santa Barbara. Current Courses: Applied Behavior Analysis Classes Taught: Applied Behavior Analysis