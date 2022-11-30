- PhD, Mining Engineering, Virginia Polytechnic Institute and State University
- MS, Mining Engineering, Virginia Polytechnic Institute and State University
- BS, Mineral Processing Engineering, Central South University, China
Biography
Lei Pan joined the Department of Chemical Engineering at Michigan Technological University as Assistant Professor in Fall 2016 after having served as a postdoctoral researcher at Virginia Polytechnic Institute and State University.
Pan’s research focuses on surface chemistry and process modeling of particulate separation processes. The goal is to improve process efficiency, understand underlying mechanisms, and reduce the environmental impacts of mineral processing operation.
Research Interests
- Particulate Separation
- Surface Chemistry
- Process Modelling