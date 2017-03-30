Leora Horn, MD, MSc, FRCPC is an Ingram Associate Professor of Cancer Research at Vanderbilt Ingram Cancer Center and Associate Professor of Medicine in the Division of Hematology/Oncology at the Vanderbilt University Medical Center. Dr Horn received her Honors Bachelor of Science and Masters of Science in Pharmacology from the University of Toronto where she also attended medical school and trained in internal medicine and medical oncology. She completed a sub-specialty fellowship in Thoracic Oncology at Vanderbilt University. Her fellowship was funded by an award from the Canadian Association of Medical Oncology.

Dr Horn's clinical practice focuses primarily on the care of patients with lung cancer. She is the Clinical Director of the Thoracic Oncology Program at Vanderbilt-Ingram Cancer Center. Her research interests include experimental therapeutics and medical education. Her work has been recognized with a VICC Impact award annually for the last eight years for her research contributions made to the Cancer Center.

Dr Horn is currently completing a Masters in Health Professional Education through the University of Illinois Chicago and is the Assistant Vice Chairman for Faculty Development in the Department of Medicine where she runs the Schaffner Society to support the careers of clinician educators in the Department of Medicine.