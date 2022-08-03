Professor Leve is best known for her research on child and adolescent development, gene-environment interplay, and interventions for underserved children, families, and communities. This includes preventive intervention studies with youth in foster care or juvenile justice system, adoption studies that examine the interplay between biological and social influences on development, and COVID-19 testing outreach programs for Latinx communities. She co-directs a Center on parenting in the context of opioid use. Her work also focuses on outcomes for girls and women. To date, she has published more than 190 scientific articles and 20 book chapters. Her research has been funded by grants from the National Institutes of Health, the National Institute of Justice, and the U.S. Department of Education.
“A nurturing environment can play a critical role in helping those predisposed to these challenges,” Leve said. “Research shows that interventions early in child development can have significant impact later in life.”
“With A.D.H.D. or aggression we know there is a genetic component, but there is a lot we can do in a family or educational environment. Genetics does not mean immutable.”
"Efforts to effectively prevent and treat mental, emotional, behavioral, and physical disorders depends on our ability to make use of the enormous amount of behavioral science knowledge generated in the past forty years."
“This is a landmark NIH initiative and will serve as the U.S.’s flagship study of children’s behavioral and physical health by studying families from infancy or prenatally through childhood and adolescence."
In a new Journal of the American Medical Association Network Open paper, researchers in the University of Oregon’s Prevention Science Institute shared their findings from a study on COVID-19 testing outreach in the Oregon Latinx community. The results could shape outreach to Latinx communities across the country as well as suggest ways to tailor outreach to any group.
