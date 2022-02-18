Lewis S. Nelson, MD is Professor and Chair of the Department of Emergency Medicine and Chief of the Division of Medical Toxicology at Rutgers New Jersey Medical School; Chief of Service for the Emergency Department at University Hospital of Newark, and Senior Consultant to the New Jersey Poison Information & Education System. Dr. Nelson is board certified in emergency medicine, medical toxicology, and addiction medicine. His areas of interest include non-opioid pain relief strategies, opioid use, addiction and withdrawal management, and health policy focused on issues related to medication safety and substance use. He is the senior editor of the textbook “Goldfrank’s Toxicologic Emergencies", active on several professional boards, and a long-standing consultant to CDC, DHS, and FDA regarding opioid use, terrorism, and medical safety respectively.