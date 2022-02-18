Lewis S. Nelson, MD is Professor and Chair of the Department of Emergency Medicine and Chief of the Division of Medical Toxicology at Rutgers New Jersey Medical School; Chief of Service for the Emergency Department at University Hospital of Newark, and Senior Consultant to the New Jersey Poison Information & Education System. Dr. Nelson is board certified in emergency medicine, medical toxicology, and addiction medicine. His areas of interest include non-opioid pain relief strategies, opioid use, addiction and withdrawal management, and health policy focused on issues related to medication safety and substance use. He is the senior editor of the textbook “Goldfrank’s Toxicologic Emergencies", active on several professional boards, and a long-standing consultant to CDC, DHS, and FDA regarding opioid use, terrorism, and medical safety respectively.
Lewis Nelson, chief of the Division of Medical Toxicology for Rutgers New Jersey Medical School, said that amount indicates enough to cause a fatal overdose in someone taking the drug for the first time.
“I think it’s very difficult to tease out cause of death and overdose,” said Dr. Lewis Nelson of Rutgers University. “Overall, I think the quality of evidence was fairly poor.”
GHB “has serious safety concerns, both in terms of its abuse liability and its addictive potential,” said Dr. Lewis S. Nelson, the director of medical toxicology at Rutgers New Jersey Medical School.
Reports of fentanyl-related passive toxicity has led to the release of hyperbolic warnings and burdensome recommendations by Drug Enforcement Administration, including the use of extensive personal protective equipment, such as gloves, paper coveralls, eye protection, and even particulate respirators. We believe that such responses to passive casualties from fentanyl are excessive and may actually interfere with the ability of first responders and others to do their jobs.