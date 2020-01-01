Liam Heaney, PhD

Liam Heaney, PhD

Loughborough University

Lecturer in Bioanalytical Science

Expertise: Bioanalytical Sciencebiomarkersclinical analysisMetabolomicsanti-doping

Dr Heaney specialises in the development and application of mass spectrometry-based methods to measure biologically relevant metabolites for applications such as clinical biomarker investigations, measurements of illicit drug use (including sports anti-doping) and novel markers of exercise performance and health.

Title

Cited By

Year

Mass Sportrometry: An annual look back at applications of mass spectrometry in sport and exercise science

2023

Mass spectrometry in the clinical laboratory. A short journey through the contribution to the scientific literature by CCLM

1

2023

Simple, high-throughput measurement of gut-derived short-chain fatty acids in clinically relevant biofluids using gas chromatography-mass spectrometry

1

2022

Effects of exercise on heart failure with preserved ejection fraction: an updated review of literature

8

2022

Deployable Mass Spectrometry for Rapid On-Site Bioanalysis

2022

Applications of ambient ionization mass spectrometry in 2021: An annual review

5

2022

Ethnic differences in association of outcomes with trimethylamine N-oxide in acute heart failure patients (vol 7, pg 2373, 2020)

2022

The impact of a graded maximal exercise protocol on exhaled volatile organic compounds: A pilot study

5

2022

Correction: The Athlete and Gut Microbiome: Short-chain Fatty Acids as Potential Ergogenic Aids for Exercise and Training

2021

The athlete and gut microbiome: Short-chain fatty acids as potential ergogenic aids for exercise and training

10

2021

Metabolomic analysis reveals reliance on secondary plant metabolites to facilitate carnivory in the Cape sundew, Drosera capensis

7

2021

Epigenetic reprogramming enhances the therapeutic efficacy of osteoblast‐derived extracellular vesicles to promote human bone marrow stem cell osteogenic differentiation

23

2021

A call for the standardised reporting of factors affecting the exogenous loading of extracellular vesicles with therapeutic cargos

52

2021

Applications of ambient ionization mass spectrometry in 2020: An annual review

23

2021

Association of gut-related metabolites with outcome in acute heart failure

24

2021

A monolithic single-chip point-of-care platform for metabolomic prostate cancer detection

13

2021

Combined use of trimethylamine N-oxide with BNP for risk stratification in heart failure with preserved ejection fraction: findings from the DIAMONDHFpEF study

37

2020

Ethnic differences in association of outcomes with trimethylamine N‐oxide in acute heart failure patients

23

2020

Advancements in mass spectrometry as a tool for clinical analysis: part II

4

2020

The “olfactory fingerprint”: can diagnostics be improved by combining canine and digital noses?

12

2020

