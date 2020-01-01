Dr Heaney specialises in the development and application of mass spectrometry-based methods to measure biologically relevant metabolites for applications such as clinical biomarker investigations, measurements of illicit drug use (including sports anti-doping) and novel markers of exercise performance and health.
Title
Cited By
Year
Mass Sportrometry: An annual look back at applications of mass spectrometry in sport and exercise science
2023
Mass spectrometry in the clinical laboratory. A short journey through the contribution to the scientific literature by CCLM
1
2023
Simple, high-throughput measurement of gut-derived short-chain fatty acids in clinically relevant biofluids using gas chromatography-mass spectrometry
1
2022
Effects of exercise on heart failure with preserved ejection fraction: an updated review of literature
8
2022
Deployable Mass Spectrometry for Rapid On-Site Bioanalysis
2022
Applications of ambient ionization mass spectrometry in 2021: An annual review
5
2022
Ethnic differences in association of outcomes with trimethylamine N-oxide in acute heart failure patients (vol 7, pg 2373, 2020)
2022
The impact of a graded maximal exercise protocol on exhaled volatile organic compounds: A pilot study
5
2022
Correction: The Athlete and Gut Microbiome: Short-chain Fatty Acids as Potential Ergogenic Aids for Exercise and Training
2021
The athlete and gut microbiome: Short-chain fatty acids as potential ergogenic aids for exercise and training
10
2021
Metabolomic analysis reveals reliance on secondary plant metabolites to facilitate carnivory in the Cape sundew, Drosera capensis
7
2021
Epigenetic reprogramming enhances the therapeutic efficacy of osteoblast‐derived extracellular vesicles to promote human bone marrow stem cell osteogenic differentiation
23
2021
A call for the standardised reporting of factors affecting the exogenous loading of extracellular vesicles with therapeutic cargos
52
2021
Applications of ambient ionization mass spectrometry in 2020: An annual review
23
2021
Association of gut-related metabolites with outcome in acute heart failure
24
2021
A monolithic single-chip point-of-care platform for metabolomic prostate cancer detection
13
2021
Combined use of trimethylamine N-oxide with BNP for risk stratification in heart failure with preserved ejection fraction: findings from the DIAMONDHFpEF study
37
2020
Ethnic differences in association of outcomes with trimethylamine N‐oxide in acute heart failure patients
23
2020
Advancements in mass spectrometry as a tool for clinical analysis: part II
4
2020
The “olfactory fingerprint”: can diagnostics be improved by combining canine and digital noses?
12
2020