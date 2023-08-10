My dream is to live in a equitable society where everyone has a fair chance to thrive. To do that, I partner with community members to develop and test health interventions that change individual behaviors, relationships, and communities. Education M.S.W. and Ph.D. in Social Work – University of Texas at Austin

B.S. in Education – FCH-FUMEC, Brazil Research Dr. Windsor’s research focuses on the application of critical consciousness theory to the development of multi-level interventions designed to reduce health inequalities related to substance use disorders, HIV prevention, and criminal justice in marginalized communities. Dr. Windsor follows community based participatory research (CBPR) principles and utilizes a variety of scientific methodologies including ethnography, randomized experimental controlled trials, measurement development, meta-analysis, and online survey. She is the founder and chair of the Newark Community Collaborative Board (www.newarkccb.org), a group of researchers, service providers, and consumers who developed Community Wise, a multilevel intervention designed to reduce substance use frequency, criminal offending, and health risk behaviors. Dr. Windsor has overseen numerous research studies in the United States and in Brazil. Dr. Windsor is currently the principal investigator of a large randomized controlled trial designed to optimize Community Wise (1R01MD010629). Dr. Windsor is also a co-investigator in in the Social Action in Rural Communities Study where she is developing and testing a participatory action research online training protocol to engage community members from rural communities affected by the opioid epidemic in research and behavioral health services (DPDA048570, PI: Dolores Albarracin). Selected Publications Windsor, L., Pinto, R., & Lee, C. (2020). Interprofessional collaboration associated with frequency of life-saving links to HIV continuum of care services in the urban environment of Newark, New Jersey. Manuscript under review. BMC Health Services Research.

Windsor, L.; Benoit, E.,Smith, D., Pinto, R. M., & Kugler, K. (2018) Optimizing a community-engaged multi-level group intervention to reduce substance use: An application of the multiphase optimization strategy. Trials, 19 (255). DOI: 10.1186/s13063-018-2624-5. PMC5921441

Jessell, Smith, Jemal & Windsor,L. (2016). Using online learning communities to facilitate collaboration in Community Based Participatory Research (CBPR). Journal of Technology in Human Services. 34(3), 241-255. DOI:10.1080/15228835.2016.1186581. PMC5646695

Windsor, L., Jemal, A. & Alessi, E. (2015). Cognitive behavioral therapy: A meta-analysis of race and substance use outcomes. Cultural Diversity & Ethnic Minority Psychology, 21 (2), 300-310. DOI: 10.1037/a0037929

Windsor,L., Jessell, L., Lassiter, T., & Benoit, E. (2015). Community Wise: A formative evaluation of a community based health intervention. International Public Health Journal, 7(1), 79-90. PMC4653082

Windsor, L.; Pinto, R.; Benoit, E.; Jessell, L., & Jemal, A. (2014). Community Wise:Addressing oppression to promote individual and community health. Journal of Social Work Practice in the Addictions, 14(4), 402-420

Windsor, L., Benoit, E., & Jemal, A. (2014). Community Wise: Paving the Way for Empowerment in Community Reentry. International Journal of Law and Psychiatry. DOI 10.1016/j.ijlp.2014.02.023. NIHMS576112

Windsor, L. (2013). Using Concept Mapping for community-based participatory research: Paving the way for community-based health interventions for oppressed populations. Journal of Mixed Methods Research, 7(3), 274-293. DOI:10.1177/1558689813479175