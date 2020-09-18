Linda Charmaraman, PhD

Linda Charmaraman, PhD

Wellesley College, Wellesley Centers for Women

Senior Research Scientist; Director, Youth, Media & Wellbeing Research Lab

Expertise: teen social media useyouth development CyberbullyingGamingsocial media and anxietySocial Media

Linda Charmaraman, Ph.D., is a senior research scientist at the Wellesley Centers for Women and project director of the Youth, Media & Wellbeing Research Lab. She conducts research funded by a 3-year National Institutes of Health grant to follow middle school students and their parents longitudinally in order to determine longer-term health and wellbeing effects due to early smartphone use, social media use, and gaming. One of the goals of her project is not only to prevent negative health effects of social media use but also to empower youth to use social media to increase connections with other people by giving and receiving social and emotional support through social media and finding ways to be more civically engaged.

Charmaraman has conducted research and evaluation on projects funded by the National Institutes of Health, Department of Education, the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, William T. Grant Foundation, Planned Parenthood League of Massachusetts, Kellogg Foundation, Schott Foundation for Public Education, United Way, Borghesani Community Foundation, and AIDS Action Committee of Massachusetts.

Charmaraman was a Visiting Assistant Professor in Asian American Psychology at Wellesley College and has guest lectured at Boston College and Northeastern University. Mentoring undergraduate and graduate students has always been a passion of hers, evidenced by her dedication to training, collaborating, presenting, and publishing academic papers with students from multiple institutions. Throughout her doctoral program, she was the coordinator of graduate student diversity recruitment in her department and an appointed student delegate of the Equity Committee.

Title

Cited By

Year

Importance of race and ethnicity: an exploration of Asian, Black, Latino, and multiracial adolescent identity.

107

2010

Protective effects of middle school comprehensive sex education with family involvement

82

2014

Is it bullying or sexual harassment? Knowledge, attitudes, and professional development experiences of middle school staff

79

2013

How have researchers studied multiracial populations? A content and methodological review of 20 years of research.

68

2014

Race, context, and privilege: White adolescents’ explanations of racial-ethnic centrality

68

2009

School dropout prevention: What arts‐based community and out‐of‐school‐time programs can contribute

40

2011

Family homework and school‐based sex education: delaying early adolescents' sexual behavior

39

2013

Can sex education delay early sexual debut?

34

2013

Digital life and youth well-being, social connectedness, empathy, and narcissism

33

2017

Urban early adolescent narratives on sexuality: Accidental and intentional influences of family, peers, and the media

27

2011

Congregating to create for social change: urban youth media production and sense of community

23

2013

“What if you already know everything about sex?” Content analysis of questions from early adolescents in a middle school sex education program

22

2012

Do as I say, not as I did: How parents talk with early adolescents about sex

19

2016

Growing Boys: Implementing a Boys' Empowerment Group in an Afterschool Program.

11

2011

Asian American social media use: From cyber dependence and cyber harassment to saving face.

10

2018

Risk attitudes and personality traits of entrepreneurs and venture team members

9

2019

Youth perspectives on sexuality communication with parents and extended family

9

2018

Women of color and social media multitasking: Blogs, Timelines, feeds, and community

9

2015

Media Gangs of Social Resistance: Urban Adolescents Take Back Their Images and Their Streets through Media Production.

9

2008

The importance of audience and agency for representation: A case study of an urban youth media community

6

2010

This Pride Month, new research on the health and wellbeing of LGBTQ+ teens


21-Jun-2021 09:00:46 AM EDT

Being Aware of How Social Media Affects Adolescents' Body Image, During National Eating Disorder Awareness Week


18-Feb-2021 01:50:07 PM EST

Linda Charmaraman Appointed Forbes Ignite Scientific Advisor

Linda Charmaraman, Ph.D., a senior research scientist at the Wellesley Centers for Women (WCW), has been appointed as Forbes Ignite’s new Scientific Advisor.
15-Dec-2020 09:00:53 AM EST

Quantity, content, and context of social media use may affect adolescents’ sleep

A new study published in the Journal of Adolescent Health found that checking social media often, viewing emotional or violent videos, and starting to use social media at an early age were significantly related to later bedtimes and fewer hours of sleep on school nights for early adolescents.
02-Nov-2020 11:25:31 AM EST

New study shows associations between adolescents' relationships with their pets and their social media use


18-Sep-2020 02:10:44 PM EDT

"This study's capacity to determine whether social media causes depression, or whether those who are depressed gravitate more toward social media, is limited because it relies heavily on reviewing cross-sectional studies — in other words, studies that observe data at a single point in time — or survey-based studies," she explains.

- The truth about tweens and screens

“Adolescent brains are still developing — things like impulse control and moral development, and sometimes, they may not even think what’s happening is real,” says Charmaraman, who has studied how social media affects teen brains.

- Why teens shoot video of violence instead of helping

Available for logged-in users onlyLogin HereorRegister
close
0.07137