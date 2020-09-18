Linda Charmaraman, Ph.D., is a senior research scientist at the Wellesley Centers for Women and project director of the Youth, Media & Wellbeing Research Lab. She conducts research funded by a 3-year National Institutes of Health grant to follow middle school students and their parents longitudinally in order to determine longer-term health and wellbeing effects due to early smartphone use, social media use, and gaming. One of the goals of her project is not only to prevent negative health effects of social media use but also to empower youth to use social media to increase connections with other people by giving and receiving social and emotional support through social media and finding ways to be more civically engaged. Charmaraman has conducted research and evaluation on projects funded by the National Institutes of Health, Department of Education, the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, William T. Grant Foundation, Planned Parenthood League of Massachusetts, Kellogg Foundation, Schott Foundation for Public Education, United Way, Borghesani Community Foundation, and AIDS Action Committee of Massachusetts. Charmaraman was a Visiting Assistant Professor in Asian American Psychology at Wellesley College and has guest lectured at Boston College and Northeastern University. Mentoring undergraduate and graduate students has always been a passion of hers, evidenced by her dedication to training, collaborating, presenting, and publishing academic papers with students from multiple institutions. Throughout her doctoral program, she was the coordinator of graduate student diversity recruitment in her department and an appointed student delegate of the Equity Committee.
Title
Cited By
Year
Importance of race and ethnicity: an exploration of Asian, Black, Latino, and multiracial adolescent identity.
107
2010
Protective effects of middle school comprehensive sex education with family involvement
82
2014
Is it bullying or sexual harassment? Knowledge, attitudes, and professional development experiences of middle school staff
79
2013
How have researchers studied multiracial populations? A content and methodological review of 20 years of research.
68
2014
Race, context, and privilege: White adolescents’ explanations of racial-ethnic centrality
68
2009
School dropout prevention: What arts‐based community and out‐of‐school‐time programs can contribute
40
2011
Family homework and school‐based sex education: delaying early adolescents' sexual behavior
39
2013
Can sex education delay early sexual debut?
34
2013
Digital life and youth well-being, social connectedness, empathy, and narcissism
33
2017
Urban early adolescent narratives on sexuality: Accidental and intentional influences of family, peers, and the media
27
2011
Congregating to create for social change: urban youth media production and sense of community
23
2013
“What if you already know everything about sex?” Content analysis of questions from early adolescents in a middle school sex education program
22
2012
Do as I say, not as I did: How parents talk with early adolescents about sex
19
2016
Growing Boys: Implementing a Boys' Empowerment Group in an Afterschool Program.
11
2011
Asian American social media use: From cyber dependence and cyber harassment to saving face.
10
2018
Risk attitudes and personality traits of entrepreneurs and venture team members
9
2019
Youth perspectives on sexuality communication with parents and extended family
9
2018
Women of color and social media multitasking: Blogs, Timelines, feeds, and community
9
2015
Media Gangs of Social Resistance: Urban Adolescents Take Back Their Images and Their Streets through Media Production.
9
2008
The importance of audience and agency for representation: A case study of an urban youth media community
6
2010
21-Jun-2021 09:00:46 AM EDT
18-Feb-2021 01:50:07 PM EST
Linda Charmaraman, Ph.D., a senior research scientist at the Wellesley Centers for Women (WCW), has been appointed as Forbes Ignite’s new Scientific Advisor.
15-Dec-2020 09:00:53 AM EST
A new study published in the Journal of Adolescent Health found that checking social media often, viewing emotional or violent videos, and starting to use social media at an early age were significantly related to later bedtimes and fewer hours of sleep on school nights for early adolescents.
02-Nov-2020 11:25:31 AM EST
18-Sep-2020 02:10:44 PM EDT
"This study's capacity to determine whether social media causes depression, or whether those who are depressed gravitate more toward social media, is limited because it relies heavily on reviewing cross-sectional studies — in other words, studies that observe data at a single point in time — or survey-based studies," she explains.
“Adolescent brains are still developing — things like impulse control and moral development, and sometimes, they may not even think what’s happening is real,” says Charmaraman, who has studied how social media affects teen brains.