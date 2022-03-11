Dr. Linden Hu is the Paul and Elaine Chervinsky Professor of Immunology at Tufts University School of Medicine. Dr. Hu received his A.B. and M.D. from Brown University. He completed training in Infectious Diseases at Tufts Medical Center. His laboratory works on multiple aspects of Lyme disease including vaccine development, new diagnostics and treatments, and understanding interactions between Borrelia burgdorferi and its tick and animal hosts. Most recently, his lab has been researching how the organism evades the host immune response and how human genetic mutations may alter the ability of the bacterial host to control inflammatory responses. The lab is also partnering with other laboratories on strategies to eradicate tick borne pathogens from their wild reservoirs.
