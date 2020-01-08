Lindy Elkins-Tanton studies planetary sciences, from formation to interaction with other planets and their atmosphere. She directs education initiatives, promoting education and skill-development for scientists and engineers. Elkins-Tanton is the principal investigator of the Psyche Mission. She is a foundation professor of the School of Earth and Space Exploration. She is the Managing Director of the Interplanetary Initiative, and a Distinguished Sustainability Scientist. Professor Elkins-Tanton received the Arthur L. Day prize from the National Academy of Sciences. She is on the Standing Review Board for the Europa mission, and was on the panel for the Mars 202 Rover Science Definition Team. Professor Elkins-Tanton is a two-time National Academy of Sciences Kavli Frontiers of Science Fellow and served on the National Academy of Sciences Decadal Survey Mars panel.