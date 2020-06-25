Lisa Coyne, PhD

Lisa Coyne, PhD

McLean Hospital

Senior Clinical Consultant, Child and Adolescent OCD Institute

Expertise: Mental HealthMental IllnessPsychiatryPsychologychild PsychologistOCDObsessive Compulsive DisorderParentingAnxietyDepression

Lisa W. Coyne, PhD, is an assistant professor of psychology in the Department of Psychiatry, part-time, at Harvard Medical School, and is a senior clinical consultant at the Child and Adolescent OCD Institute (OCDI Jr.) at McLean Hospital. She is also an associate clinical professor at Suffolk University in Boston, a licensed clinical psychologist, and an internationally recognized acceptance and commitment therapy (ACT) trainer.

Dr. Coyne has published numerous peer-reviewed articles and chapters on anxiety, OCD, and parenting. She is the author of The Joy of Parenting: An Acceptance and Commitment Therapy Guide to Effective Parenting in the Early Years, a book for parents of young children.

Find Your Way Back From Burnout: McLean Hospital Webinar Series


17-Feb-2021 10:00:25 AM EST

The Perks of Powering Down: McLean Hospital Webinar Series


19-Jan-2021 09:00:07 AM EST

McLean Hospital Webinar Series: Mental Wellness for Kids and Teens


05-Jan-2021 11:00:32 AM EST

McLean Hospital Webinar Series: Feel Motivated In 2021 (and Beyond!)


15-Dec-2020 10:00:19 AM EST

McLean Hospital Webinar Series: Everything You Want to Know About Anxiety


02-Dec-2020 09:00:07 AM EST

McLean Hospital Webinar Series: The Link Between Social Media & Mental Health

Dr. Lisa Coyne Answers Questions on Social Media Habits October 29 @ 11am EST
27-Oct-2020 09:00:18 AM EDT

McLean Hospital Webinar Series: How to Break Free From Our Expectations


29-Sep-2020 10:00:57 AM EDT

McLean Hospital Webinar Series: Overcoming Low Self-Esteem


16-Sep-2020 10:00:59 AM EDT

McLean Hospital Webinar Series: Creating Healthy Routines For You and Your Family


01-Sep-2020 09:00:07 AM EDT

How Can I Connect With My Kids? - McLean Hospital Webinar Series


04-Aug-2020 02:00:34 PM EDT

McLean Hospital Webinar Series: Let's Talk About Anxiety


20-Jul-2020 01:00:36 PM EDT

Dr. Lisa Coyne on Burnout at Home and at Work

Join us on Thursday, July 9 at 11am EST as we talk with Dr. Lisa Coyne and answer your questions about burnout, both personally and professionally.
08-Jul-2020 12:00:42 PM EDT

FREE McLean Hospital Webinar Series: Ask Me Anything About Teen & Child Mental Health


25-Jun-2020 09:00:19 AM EDT

