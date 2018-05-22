Before entering academia, Farman held several positions in the advertising industry. At Smiley360, she executed social media campaigns for popular consumer brands such as Country Crock, Schick, Staples and Florida's Natural Orange Juice. As an account supervisor on the IBM worldwide team at the advertising agency Ogilvy & Mather, she led advertising and direct marketing campaigns, managed clients and teams across six continents, and contributed to the development of the "Smarter Planet" campaign. She also worked at Market Maker Interactive, a web design agency, as a web copy writer and client manager for both consumer and business-to-business brands. Farman has taught courses on Media Planning and Research & Statistics for Strategic Communication.