Lisa Gwynn is Associate Professor of Clinical Pediatrics and Public Health Sciences at the University of Miami, Miller School of Medicine (UMMSOM) and serves as Medical Director for the Pediatric Mobile Clinic, a program that provides a medical home to uninsured children, as well as Program Director for the School Health Initiative, 9 pediatric clinics in Miami-Dade County schools. Dr. Gwynn received her medical degree from NSU College of Osteopathic Medicine and completed her postgraduate medical training in Pediatrics at the University of Miami/Jackson Memorial Hospital in Miami, Florida. She worked in private practice for 9 years and joined the faculty at UMMSOM in 2010. In 2011, she earned her MBA, with a specialization in Health Sector Management and Policy from the University of Miami School of Business. Her areas of interest include community pediatrics, telemedicine, school health, advocacy and healthcare delivery in underserved populations. She plays a large role in educating pediatric residents, medical, nursing and public health students on the complexities of caring for immigrant and underserved populations and how the social determinants of health play a large role in the well-being of children. Dr. Gwynn also is the Director of Innovation and Community Engagement for the Mailman Center for Child Development and leads efforts to implement telemedicine programs within the center. She serves as Associate Division Chief of the Division of General Pediatrics at UMMSOM. Dr. Gwynn is a Certified Physician Executive, Board Certified in Pediatrics, a Fellow of the American Academy of Pediatrics, President of the Florida Chapter of the American Academy of Pediatrics and chair of the committee on Telemedicine. Dr. Gwynn remains steadfast in serving her community and is a passionate advocate for kids, especially those children who are most marginalized in our society.