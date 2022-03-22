Dance legend, Liz Lerman, is a choreographer, performer, writer, educator and speaker and recipient of numerous honors. A key aspect of her artistry is opening her process to various publics from shipbuilders to physicists, resulting in both research and outcomes that are participatory, relevant, urgent, and usable by others. Lerman was named the first Institute Professor at ASU’s Herberger Institute for Design and the Arts in 2016 and is the recipient of numerous honors, including a 2002 MacArthur "Genius Grant" and a 2011 United States Artists Ford Fellowship in Dance. She founded Liz Lerman Dance Exchange in 1976 and led it until 2011. She conducts residencies on Critical Response Process, creative research, the intersection of art and science, and the building of narrative within dance performance at such institutions as Harvard University, Yale School of Drama, Wesleyan University, Guildhall School of Music and Drama, and the National Theatre Studio among others.