I am an assistant professor and a senior global futures scientist at Arizona State University. I have a bachelor’s degree in marine biology and natural resources management and a PhD in marine biology and geochemistry from the University of Western Australia. I conducted postdoctoral research with Nastassja Lewinski at Virginia Commonwealth University and focused on creating nanotechnologies to prevent coral bleaching.

My current research examines the impacts of environmental change on symbiotic marine organisms, such as corals, mollusks, anemones and jellyfish, from a wide range of marine ecosystems. My long-term research goal is to develop coral model systems to unlock the next level of coral research and aid in developing technologies to preserve and restore coral reefs.

Before obtaining my PhD, I worked for the Australian Institute of Marine Science where I collaborated on a variety of reef-based projects, such as biological and physical oceanography and benthic ecology.