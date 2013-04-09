Prof. Valdevit received his MS degree (Laurea) in Materials Engineering from the University of Trieste, Italy (in 2000) and his PhD degree in Mechanical and Aerospace Engineering from Princeton University (in 2005). He worked as an intern at the IBM T.J. Watson Research Center and as a post-doctoral scholar at the University of California, Santa Barbara. He joined the faculty in the Mechanical and Aerospace Engineering Department at the University of California, Irvine in 2007. In 2018, he moved his appointment to the newly established Department of Materials Science and Engineering, where is currently a professor. He is serving as the inaugural director of the Institute for Design and Manufacturing Innovation in the School of Engineering. Prof. Valdevit works in the general area of mechanics of materials, developing analytical, numerical and experimental techniques across multiple length scales. His primary research goal is the optimal design, modeling, fabrication and experimental characterization of metamaterials and structures with unprecedented combinations of properties. Some key research accomplishments have been the development and optimization of multifunctional sandwich panels for thermo-structural applications (including hypersonics), the mechanical characterization, numerical modeling and optimal design of ultralight hollow micro-lattices and 2D and 3D shape-reconfigurable materials, the development of novel topology optimization algorithms for the optimal design of architected materials with complex unit cell designs, and the advancement of novel additive manufacturing processes (in particular two-photon polymerization Direct Laser Writing, Direct Metal Laser Sintering and Cold Spray).
Title
Cited By
Year
Ultralight metallic microlattices
1470
2011
Active cooling by metallic sandwich structures with periodic cores
285
2005
Nanolattices: an emerging class of mechanical metamaterials
269
2017
Multistable shape‐reconfigurable architected materials
254
2016
Structurally optimized sandwich panels with prismatic cores
205
2004
Characterization of nickel-based microlattice materials with structural hierarchy from the nanometer to the millimeter scale
194
2012
Protocols for the optimal design of multi‐functional cellular structures: from hypersonics to micro‐architected materials
147
2011
Structural performance of near-optimal sandwich panels with corrugated cores
136
2006
Optimal active cooling performance of metallic sandwich panels with prismatic cores
131
2006
Compressive strength of hollow microlattices: Experimental characterization, modeling, and optimal design
110
2013
Push-to-pull tensile testing of ultra-strong nanoscale ceramic–polymer composites made by additive manufacturing
94
2015
Concentration independent modulation of local micromechanics in a fibrin gel
86
2011
Energy dissipation mechanisms in hollow metallic microlattices
76
2014
Mechanical characterizations of cast poly (3, 4-ethylenedioxythiophene): poly (styrenesulfonate)/polyvinyl alcohol thin films
75
2011
Microlattices as architected thin films: Analysis of mechanical properties and high strain elastic recovery
72
2013
Incorporating fabrication cost into topology optimization of discrete structures and lattices
66
2015
Plate-nanolattices at the theoretical limit of stiffness and strength
64
2020
A materials selection protocol for lightweight actively cooled panels
62
2008
The mechanical response of cellular materials with spinodal topologies
55
2019