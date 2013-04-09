Lorenzo Valdevit, PhD

University of California, Irvine

Professor, Materials Science and Engineering and Director, Institute for Design and Manufacturing Innovation

Expertise: HealthArchitected MaterialsAdvanced ManufacturingMaterials ScienceMetamaterialsAerospace Engineering

Prof. Valdevit received his MS degree (Laurea) in Materials Engineering from the University of Trieste, Italy (in 2000) and his PhD degree in Mechanical and Aerospace Engineering from Princeton University (in 2005). He worked as an intern at the IBM T.J. Watson Research Center and as a post-doctoral scholar at the University of California, Santa Barbara. He joined the faculty in the Mechanical and Aerospace Engineering Department at the University of California, Irvine in 2007. In 2018, he moved his appointment to the newly established Department of Materials Science and Engineering, where is currently a professor. He is serving as the inaugural director of the Institute for Design and Manufacturing Innovation in the School of Engineering.

Prof. Valdevit works in the general area of mechanics of materials, developing analytical, numerical and experimental techniques across multiple length scales. His primary research goal is the optimal design, modeling, fabrication and experimental characterization of metamaterials and structures with unprecedented combinations of properties. Some key research accomplishments have been the development and optimization of multifunctional sandwich panels for thermo-structural applications (including hypersonics), the mechanical characterization, numerical modeling and optimal design of ultralight hollow micro-lattices and 2D and 3D shape-reconfigurable materials, the development of novel topology optimization algorithms for the optimal design of architected materials with complex unit cell designs, and the advancement of novel additive manufacturing processes (in particular two-photon polymerization Direct Laser Writing, Direct Metal Laser Sintering and Cold Spray).

Ultralight metallic microlattices

1470

2011

Active cooling by metallic sandwich structures with periodic cores

285

2005

Nanolattices: an emerging class of mechanical metamaterials

269

2017

Multistable shape‐reconfigurable architected materials

254

2016

Multistable shape‐reconfigurable architected materials

231

2016

Structurally optimized sandwich panels with prismatic cores

205

2004

Characterization of nickel-based microlattice materials with structural hierarchy from the nanometer to the millimeter scale

194

2012

Protocols for the optimal design of multi‐functional cellular structures: from hypersonics to micro‐architected materials

147

2011

Structural performance of near-optimal sandwich panels with corrugated cores

136

2006

Optimal active cooling performance of metallic sandwich panels with prismatic cores

131

2006

Compressive strength of hollow microlattices: Experimental characterization, modeling, and optimal design

110

2013

Push-to-pull tensile testing of ultra-strong nanoscale ceramic–polymer composites made by additive manufacturing

94

2015

Concentration independent modulation of local micromechanics in a fibrin gel

86

2011

Energy dissipation mechanisms in hollow metallic microlattices

76

2014

Mechanical characterizations of cast poly (3, 4-ethylenedioxythiophene): poly (styrenesulfonate)/polyvinyl alcohol thin films

75

2011

Microlattices as architected thin films: Analysis of mechanical properties and high strain elastic recovery

72

2013

Incorporating fabrication cost into topology optimization of discrete structures and lattices

66

2015

Plate-nanolattices at the theoretical limit of stiffness and strength

64

2020

A materials selection protocol for lightweight actively cooled panels

62

2008

The mechanical response of cellular materials with spinodal topologies

55

2019

