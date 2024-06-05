Lori Handy, MD, MSCE, is a leading authority on pediatric infectious diseases, holding positions as attending physician in the Division of Infectious Diseases at The Children’s Hospital of Philadelphia (CHOP) and as an Assistant Professor of Clinical Pediatrics at the Perelman School of Medicine at the University of Pennsylvania.
As Associate Director of CHOP’s Vaccine Education Center, Handy is at the forefront of vaccine advocacy and education. She consistently stays on the cutting edge on testing and treatment advancement and offers advice to help prevent outbreaks and support community health.
Additionally, her clinical experience gives her a unique perspective on the impact of diseases such as COVID-19, Flu, Measles, Strep and RSV on children and their families. When infections occur, she works closely with her pediatric patients and their families to minimize complications from medications, such as antibiotics, and ensure a speedy recovery for her patients.
She received her medical degree from The University of Pennsylvania and completed her residency in pediatrics and a fellowship in pediatric infectious diseases at CHOP. She also obtained a Master of Science in Clinical Epidemiology from Penn.
For more information about Handy and the Division of Infectious Diseases at CHOP, please visit CHOP online.
“Providers are a lot more familiar now,” Handy said. “We understand our process, we understand our demand and how to talk about this with families. I expect anybody who wants RSV protection of some form will be able to get it.”
- https://whyy.org/articles/new-study-rsv-antibody-shot-highly-effective/
“Travelers should see their physician at least one month, if not more, in advance of travel to review their history and have their labs checked if there is no record of vaccination,” says Lori Handy, MD, an assistant professor and associate director of the Vaccine Education Center at the Children’s Hospital of Philadelphia.
- https://www.everydayhealth.com/measles/cdc-urges-summer-travelers-to-protect-themselves-against-measles/
"Influenza is a respiratory virus, meaning it infects the nasal passages, the passages of the back of your throat, and then the lining of the lungs," Dr. Lori Handy, an attending physician in the division of infectious diseases at Children's Hospital of Philadelphia, told ABC News. "Anytime those areas are particularly irritated, they break down some of your normal immune defenses that would protect against secondary bacterial infections and the bacteria really take advantage of that breakdown and go ahead and enter your body."
- https://abcnews.go.com/Health/flu-strep-children/story?id=96363570