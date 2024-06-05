Lori Handy, MD, MSCE, is a leading authority on pediatric infectious diseases, holding positions as attending physician in the Division of Infectious Diseases at The Children’s Hospital of Philadelphia (CHOP) and as an Assistant Professor of Clinical Pediatrics at the Perelman School of Medicine at the University of Pennsylvania.

As Associate Director of CHOP’s Vaccine Education Center, Handy is at the forefront of vaccine advocacy and education. She consistently stays on the cutting edge on testing and treatment advancement and offers advice to help prevent outbreaks and support community health.

Additionally, her clinical experience gives her a unique perspective on the impact of diseases such as COVID-19, Flu, Measles, Strep and RSV on children and their families. When infections occur, she works closely with her pediatric patients and their families to minimize complications from medications, such as antibiotics, and ensure a speedy recovery for her patients.

She received her medical degree from The University of Pennsylvania and completed her residency in pediatrics and a fellowship in pediatric infectious diseases at CHOP. She also obtained a Master of Science in Clinical Epidemiology from Penn.

For more information about Handy and the Division of Infectious Diseases at CHOP, please visit CHOP online.