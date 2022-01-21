Louis DeSipio examines how democratic nations incorporate new members, including policymaking in the areas of immigration and voting rights. He also studies Latino political behavior.
|
Title
|
Cited By
|
Year
|
The hukou system and rural-urban migration in China: Processes and changes
|
1845
|
1999
|
Latino Voices: Mexican, Puerto Rican, and Cuban Perspectives on American Politics
|
639
|
2019
|
Counting on the Latino vote: Latinos as a new electorate
|
534
|
1998
|
Making citizens or good citizens? Naturalization as a predictor of organizational and electoral behavior among Latino immigrants
|
213
|
1996
|
Sending Money Home--for Now: Remittances and Immigrant Adaptation in the United States
|
130
|
2000
|
New Americans by choice: political perspectives of Latino immigrants
|
122
|
2019
|
Sending money home: Hispanic remittances and community development
|
121
|
2002
|
Building America, one person at a time: Naturalization and political behavior of the naturalized in contemporary American politics
|
117
|
2001
|
Latino mobilization in new immigrant destinations: The Anti—HR 4437 Protest in Nebraska's Cities
|
105
|
2009
|
Barrio ballots: Latino politics in the 1990 elections
|
94
|
2019
|
Interests Not Passions: Mexican-American Attitudes toward Mexico, Immigration from Mexico, and Other Issues Shaping U.S.-Mexico Relations
|
94
|
1998
|
Immigrant incorporation in an era of weak civic institutions: Immigrant civic and political participation in the United States
|
93
|
2011
|
Social science literature and the naturalization process
|
91
|
1987
|
Save the baby, change the bathwater, and scrub the tub: Latino electoral participation after seventeen years of Voting Rights Act coverage
|
81
|
1992
|
Latino immigration and citizenship
|
75
|
2000
|
Making Americans, remaking America: Immigration and immigrant policy
|
69
|
1998
|
Latino civic and political participation
|
65
|
2006
|
Latino civic and political participation
|
65
|
2006
|
Transnational politics and civic engagement: Do home country political ties limit latino immigrant pursuit of US civic engagement and citizenship?
|
64
|
2006
|
Latino Voices: Mexican
|
64
|
1992