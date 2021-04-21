Professor Louis Jim comes to Albany Law School from the New York State Office of the Attorney General where he served as an Assistant Attorney General and defended state agencies and state employees in federal and state courts across New York, focusing primarily on constitutional law, civil rights, employment, and administrative law. In 2017, the New York State Attorney General awarded Professor Jim a Louis J. Lefkowitz Award for outstanding performance as a member of the defense team in a major federal First Amendment case. Professor Jim is the co-creator of the New York State Attorney General Litigation Bureau Practicum at Albany Law. Students participating in the practicum complete an internship in the Litigation Bureau and attend weekly seminars on public sector practice. Previously serving as an adjunct professor for the practicum, Professor Jim delivered presentations on myriad topics, including legal writing, administrative law, evidence, and trial practice. Professor Jim has also served an associate attorney at Bond, Schoeneck & King, PLLC, in Rochester, New York, where he practiced commercial, tort, and estate litigation. Immediately after law school, Professor Jim served as a Law Clerk to the Honorable Neal P. McCurn, Senior Judge, United States District Court for the Northern District of New York, in Syracuse, New York. Professor Jim is a graduate of Syracuse University College of Law, where he served as the Form and Accuracy Editor of the Syracuse Law Review. His student note, “Over-Kill”: The Ramifications of Applying New York’s Anti-Terrorism Statute Too Broadly, 60 SYRACUSE L. REV. 639 (2010), was cited by the Appellate Division of the New York State Supreme Court in People v. Morales, 86 A.D.3d 147, 924 N.Y.S.2d 62 (1st Dept.-App. Div. 2011). At Syracuse Law, Professor Jim was elected to the Order of the Coif, Order of Barristers, and Moot Court Honor Society. Before beginning his legal career, Professor Jim worked in Washington, D.C., as a congressional aide to former United States Congressman Jim Turner and a researcher at the National Academy of Public Administration.