Luis Lehner is a physicist who focuses on understanding strongly gravitating systems, both in standard four-dimensional spacetimes and in higher-dimensional ones. RESEARCH INTERESTS Understanding gravity in strong/highly dynamical regimes. In particular study of systems able to produce strong gravitational and electromagnetic signals. Tests of alternative theories of gravity and how to do so with upcoming gravitational wave detectors. Understanding gravitating systems in higher dimensional scenarios. Explorations of AdS/CFT in dynamical settings (quantum quenches and gravity/fluid correspondence) Understanding of bubble collisions in non-linear regimes. AdS instability and implications on thermalization. Turbulence, relativistic hydrodynamics and gravity. With the era of gravitational wave astronomy already started I'm also placing considerable focus on the development of a framework with which to test General Relativity through possible subtle effects of possible deviations. As well, increasing efforts on multimessenger astronomy. POSITIONS HELD Faculty Chair. March 2018 - present Deputy Chair, Perimeter Institute for Theoretical Physics. 01/2015- 12/2017 Advisory Board Member of the KITP. UCSB. 2017 Member of the Scientific Council of the ICTP South American Institute for Fundamental Research (ICTP- SAIFR) 2015-2019. 2012-. Department of Physics. University of Guelph. Associate Professor of Physics 2011-present. Department of Physics. University of Wisconsin Milwaukee. Adjunct Professor of Physics. 2009- present. Department of Physics & Astronomy, Louisiana State University. Adjunct Professor of Physics. 2009 - present. Canadian Institute for Advanced Research. Fellow. 2009 - 2012. Department of Physics. University of Guelph. Associate Professor of Physics. 2009 - present. Perimeter Institute for Theoretical Physics. Associate Faculty. 2006-2009. Department of Physics & Astronomy, Louisiana State University. Associate Professor of Physics. 2002-2006 Department of Physics & Astronomy, Louisiana State University. Assistant Professor of Physics. AWARDS Buchalter Cosmology Prize, 2015. Third place for the paper Simulating the universe(s): from cosmic bubble collisions to cosmological observables with numerical relativity. Fellow of the International Society for General Relativity and Gravitation American Physical Society Fellow Kavli-National Academy of Sciences Fellow. LSU Rainmaker award. Louisiana State University. Top 40 under 40. Baton Rouge Business Report. Institute of Physics Fellow, UK. Phi-Kappa-Phi Non-tenured Faculty Award in Natural Sciences, Louisiana State University, Alfred P. Sloan Fellow, Sloan Foundation. Nicholas Metropolis Award, American Physical Society.
|
Title
|
Cited By
|
Year
|
Numerical relativity: a review
|
236
|
2001
|
Gravitational action with null boundaries
|
222
|
2016
|
Black strings, low viscosity fluids, and violation of cosmic censorship
|
195
|
2010
|
Magnetized neutron-star mergers and gravitational-wave signals
|
155
|
2008
|
High-powered gravitational news
|
153
|
1997
|
Estimating the final spin of a binary black hole coalescence
|
145
|
2008
|
Dual jets from binary black holes
|
142
|
2010
|
Boson stars in AdS spacetime
|
141
|
2013
|
Neutron-star mergers in scalar-tensor theories of gravity
|
141
|
2013
|
Beyond ideal MHD: towards a more realistic modelling of relativistic astrophysical plasmas
|
141
|
2009
|
Effects of the microphysical equation of state in the mergers of magnetized neutron stars with neutrino cooling
|
133
|
2015
|
Holographic thermalization, stability of anti–de sitter space, and the fermi-pasta-ulam paradox
|
133
|
2014
|
Towards the final fate of an unstable black string
|
133
|
2003
|
Cauchy-characteristic extraction in numerical relativity
|
133
|
1996
|
The complete spectrum of the area from recoupling theory in loop quantum gravity
|
126
|
1996
|
Boosted three-dimensional black-hole evolutions with singularity excision
|
125
|
1998
|
Simulating binary neutron stars: Dynamics and gravitational waves
|
120
|
2008
|
Scalar collapse in AdS spacetimes
|
117
|
2012
|
Stable characteristic evolution of generic three-dimensional single-black-hole spacetimes
|
107
|
1998
|
Grazing collisions of black holes via the excision of singularities
|
106
|
2000
Unlike black holes, which have great mass but emit no light, neutron stars emit both gravitational waves and electromagnetic waves. These two sources of information could provide a much richer understanding of gravity in extreme places – especially, Lehner hopes, if we see two of them collide.
“We have tremendous amounts of energy coming out in all forms, from electromagnetic waves, gravitational waves, to even particles: we’ll get neutrinos. I want to understand the problem in full. I don’t want to go to dinner and only have the first course. This is a full dinner with entree, main course, dessert. I’ll go for everything.”
“Over the past few years, we have gone from a serious doubt about whether gravity can ever go turbulent, to pretty high confidence that it can.”