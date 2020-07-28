Luis Lehner, Ph.D.

Perimeter Institute for Theoretical Physics

Scientific Administration, Faculty, Office of the Faculty Chair

Expertise: PhysicsStrong Gravityelectromagnetic signals

Luis Lehner is a physicist who focuses on understanding strongly gravitating systems, both in standard four-dimensional spacetimes and in higher-dimensional ones.

RESEARCH INTERESTS
Understanding gravity in strong/highly dynamical regimes. In
particular study of systems able to produce strong gravitational
and electromagnetic signals. Tests of alternative theories of gravity
and how to do so with upcoming gravitational wave detectors.
Understanding gravitating systems in higher dimensional scenarios.
Explorations of AdS/CFT in dynamical settings (quantum quenches and gravity/fluid correspondence)
Understanding of bubble collisions in non-linear regimes.
AdS instability and implications on thermalization.
Turbulence, relativistic hydrodynamics and gravity.

With the era of gravitational wave astronomy already started I'm also placing
considerable focus on the development of a framework with which to test
General Relativity through possible subtle effects of possible deviations. As well,
increasing efforts on multimessenger astronomy.

POSITIONS HELD
Faculty Chair. March 2018 - present
Deputy Chair, Perimeter Institute for Theoretical Physics. 01/2015- 12/2017
Advisory Board Member of the KITP. UCSB. 2017
Member of the Scientific Council of the ICTP South American Institute for Fundamental Research (ICTP- SAIFR) 2015-2019.
2012-. Department of Physics. University of Guelph. Associate Professor of Physics
2011-present. Department of Physics. University of Wisconsin Milwaukee. Adjunct Professor of Physics.
2009- present. Department of Physics & Astronomy, Louisiana State University. Adjunct Professor of Physics.
2009 - present. Canadian Institute for Advanced Research. Fellow.
2009 - 2012. Department of Physics. University of Guelph. Associate Professor of Physics.
2009 - present. Perimeter Institute for Theoretical Physics. Associate Faculty.
2006-2009. Department of Physics & Astronomy, Louisiana State University. Associate Professor of Physics.
2002-2006 Department of Physics & Astronomy, Louisiana State University. Assistant Professor of Physics.
AWARDS
Buchalter Cosmology Prize, 2015. Third place for the paper Simulating the universe(s): from cosmic bubble collisions to cosmological observables with numerical relativity.
Fellow of the International Society for General Relativity and Gravitation
American Physical Society Fellow
Kavli-National Academy of Sciences Fellow.
LSU Rainmaker award. Louisiana State University.
Top 40 under 40. Baton Rouge Business Report.
Institute of Physics Fellow, UK.
Phi-Kappa-Phi Non-tenured Faculty Award in Natural Sciences, Louisiana State University,
Alfred P. Sloan Fellow, Sloan Foundation.
Nicholas Metropolis Award, American Physical Society.

Title

Cited By

Year

Numerical relativity: a review

236

2001

Gravitational action with null boundaries

222

2016

Black strings, low viscosity fluids, and violation of cosmic censorship

195

2010

Magnetized neutron-star mergers and gravitational-wave signals

155

2008

High-powered gravitational news

153

1997

Estimating the final spin of a binary black hole coalescence

145

2008

Dual jets from binary black holes

142

2010

Boson stars in AdS spacetime

141

2013

Neutron-star mergers in scalar-tensor theories of gravity

141

2013

Beyond ideal MHD: towards a more realistic modelling of relativistic astrophysical plasmas

141

2009

Effects of the microphysical equation of state in the mergers of magnetized neutron stars with neutrino cooling

133

2015

Holographic thermalization, stability of anti–de sitter space, and the fermi-pasta-ulam paradox

133

2014

Towards the final fate of an unstable black string

133

2003

Cauchy-characteristic extraction in numerical relativity

133

1996

The complete spectrum of the area from recoupling theory in loop quantum gravity

126

1996

Boosted three-dimensional black-hole evolutions with singularity excision

125

1998

Simulating binary neutron stars: Dynamics and gravitational waves

120

2008

Scalar collapse in AdS spacetimes

117

2012

Stable characteristic evolution of generic three-dimensional single-black-hole spacetimes

107

1998

Grazing collisions of black holes via the excision of singularities

106

2000

Unlike black holes, which have great mass but emit no light, neutron stars emit both gravitational waves and electromagnetic waves. These two sources of information could provide a much richer understanding of gravity in extreme places – especially, Lehner hopes, if we see two of them collide.

- Luis Lehner pushes relativity’s limits

“We have tremendous amounts of energy coming out in all forms, from electromagnetic waves, gravitational waves, to even particles: we’ll get neutrinos. I want to understand the problem in full. I don’t want to go to dinner and only have the first course. This is a full dinner with entree, main course, dessert. I’ll go for everything.”

- Luis Lehner pushes relativity’s limits

“Over the past few years, we have gone from a serious doubt about whether gravity can ever go turbulent, to pretty high confidence that it can.”

- Turbulent Black Holes

