Luis Lehner is a physicist who focuses on understanding strongly gravitating systems, both in standard four-dimensional spacetimes and in higher-dimensional ones. RESEARCH INTERESTS Understanding gravity in strong/highly dynamical regimes. In particular study of systems able to produce strong gravitational and electromagnetic signals. Tests of alternative theories of gravity and how to do so with upcoming gravitational wave detectors. Understanding gravitating systems in higher dimensional scenarios. Explorations of AdS/CFT in dynamical settings (quantum quenches and gravity/fluid correspondence) Understanding of bubble collisions in non-linear regimes. AdS instability and implications on thermalization. Turbulence, relativistic hydrodynamics and gravity. With the era of gravitational wave astronomy already started I'm also placing considerable focus on the development of a framework with which to test General Relativity through possible subtle effects of possible deviations. As well, increasing efforts on multimessenger astronomy. POSITIONS HELD Faculty Chair. March 2018 - present Deputy Chair, Perimeter Institute for Theoretical Physics. 01/2015- 12/2017 Advisory Board Member of the KITP. UCSB. 2017 Member of the Scientific Council of the ICTP South American Institute for Fundamental Research (ICTP- SAIFR) 2015-2019. 2012-. Department of Physics. University of Guelph. Associate Professor of Physics 2011-present. Department of Physics. University of Wisconsin Milwaukee. Adjunct Professor of Physics. 2009- present. Department of Physics & Astronomy, Louisiana State University. Adjunct Professor of Physics. 2009 - present. Canadian Institute for Advanced Research. Fellow. 2009 - 2012. Department of Physics. University of Guelph. Associate Professor of Physics. 2009 - present. Perimeter Institute for Theoretical Physics. Associate Faculty. 2006-2009. Department of Physics & Astronomy, Louisiana State University. Associate Professor of Physics. 2002-2006 Department of Physics & Astronomy, Louisiana State University. Assistant Professor of Physics. AWARDS Buchalter Cosmology Prize, 2015. Third place for the paper Simulating the universe(s): from cosmic bubble collisions to cosmological observables with numerical relativity. Fellow of the International Society for General Relativity and Gravitation American Physical Society Fellow Kavli-National Academy of Sciences Fellow. LSU Rainmaker award. Louisiana State University. Top 40 under 40. Baton Rouge Business Report. Institute of Physics Fellow, UK. Phi-Kappa-Phi Non-tenured Faculty Award in Natural Sciences, Louisiana State University, Alfred P. Sloan Fellow, Sloan Foundation. Nicholas Metropolis Award, American Physical Society.