Dr. Ostrosky-Zeichner is a professor of medicine and epidemiology, the Vice-Chair of Medicine for Healthcare Quality, and the director of the Laboratory of Mycology Research, at the Division of Infectious Diseases of the McGovern Medical School (a part of UTHealth). He also serves medical director for epidemiology and antimicrobial stewardship for Memorial Hermann Texas Medical Center and UT Physicians. He is also currently coordinating the CoVID-19 response for UTHealth and its affiliated hospitals and clinics. Dr. Ostrosky-Zeichner obtained his medical degree from Universidad Nacional Autonoma de Mexico. He completed his internal medicine residency at Instituto Nacional de Ciencias Medicas y Nutricion Salvador Zubiran, and his infectious diseases fellowship at the University of Texas Medical School at Houston and MD Anderson Cancer Center combined fellowship program. Dr. Ostrosky-Zeichner is a fellow of the American College of Physicians, the Infectious Diseases Society of America, the Society of Healthcare Epidemiology of America, and the Academy of the European Confederation of Medical Mycology. He is a Senior Editor for the Journal of Antimicrobial Chemotherapy, as well as an editorial board member of Antimicrobial Agents and Chemotherapy and Clinical Infectious Diseases. He is Vice President of the Mycoses Study Group and Educational Consortium and a Board Member of the International Immunocompromised Host Society. He is also a past chair of the Infectious Diseases Society of America Standards and Practice Guidelines Committee and has been a consultant to the US FDA and CDC. He has advanced training and experience in medical mycology, healthcare epidemiology, emerging infections, antimicrobial stewardship, general and transplant infectious diseases, and healthcare quality and has published over 155 peer-reviewed articles on those topics.