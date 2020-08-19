Dr. Ostrosky-Zeichner is a professor of medicine and epidemiology, the Vice-Chair of Medicine for Healthcare Quality, and the director of the Laboratory of Mycology Research, at the Division of Infectious Diseases of the McGovern Medical School (a part of UTHealth). He also serves medical director for epidemiology and antimicrobial stewardship for Memorial Hermann Texas Medical Center and UT Physicians. He is also currently coordinating the CoVID-19 response for UTHealth and its affiliated hospitals and clinics. Dr. Ostrosky-Zeichner obtained his medical degree from Universidad Nacional Autonoma de Mexico. He completed his internal medicine residency at Instituto Nacional de Ciencias Medicas y Nutricion Salvador Zubiran, and his infectious diseases fellowship at the University of Texas Medical School at Houston and MD Anderson Cancer Center combined fellowship program. Dr. Ostrosky-Zeichner is a fellow of the American College of Physicians, the Infectious Diseases Society of America, the Society of Healthcare Epidemiology of America, and the Academy of the European Confederation of Medical Mycology. He is a Senior Editor for the Journal of Antimicrobial Chemotherapy, as well as an editorial board member of Antimicrobial Agents and Chemotherapy and Clinical Infectious Diseases. He is Vice President of the Mycoses Study Group and Educational Consortium and a Board Member of the International Immunocompromised Host Society. He is also a past chair of the Infectious Diseases Society of America Standards and Practice Guidelines Committee and has been a consultant to the US FDA and CDC. He has advanced training and experience in medical mycology, healthcare epidemiology, emerging infections, antimicrobial stewardship, general and transplant infectious diseases, and healthcare quality and has published over 155 peer-reviewed articles on those topics.
While thrush is normally not a major problem for patients with normal immune systems, it can be particularly severe and difficult to treat in immunocompromised patients who have been exposed to multiple antifungals.
We learn more about superbugs like K. pneumoniae from Dr. Luis Ostrosky-Zeichner of UTHealth. He’s working with the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention to develop guidelines for dealing with another superbug.
|
Title
|
Cited By
|
Year
|
Clinical practice guidelines for the management of candidiasis: 2009 update by the Infectious Diseases Society of America
|
3364
|
2009
|
Clinical practice guideline for the management of candidiasis: 2016 update by the Infectious Diseases Society of America
|
1844
|
2016
|
Guidelines for treatment of candidiasis
|
1781
|
2004
|
Multicenter clinical evaluation of the (1→ 3) β-D-glucan assay as an aid to diagnosis of fungal infections in humans
|
799
|
2005
|
β-d -Glucan as a Diagnostic Adjunct for Invasive Fungal Infections: Validation, Cutoff Development, and Performance in Patients with Acute Myelogenous Leukemia …
|
781
|
2004
|
Micafungin versus liposomal amphotericin B for candidaemia and invasive candidosis: a phase III randomised double-blind trial
|
762
|
2007
|
Micafungin versus caspofungin for treatment of candidemia and other forms of invasive candidiasis
|
656
|
2007
|
Antifungal susceptibility survey of 2,000 bloodstream Candida isolates in the United States
|
592
|
2003
|
Combination antifungal therapy
|
521
|
2004
|
Amphotericin B: time for a new" gold standard"
|
400
|
2003
|
Multicenter retrospective development and validation of a clinical prediction rule for nosocomial invasive candidiasis in the intensive care setting
|
377
|
2007
|
Defining responses to therapy and study outcomes in clinical trials of invasive fungal diseases: Mycoses Study Group and European Organization for Research and Treatment of …
|
352
|
2008
|
An insight into the antifungal pipeline: selected new molecules and beyond
|
341
|
2010
|
Invasive candidiasis in the intensive care unit
|
333
|
2006
|
Members of the Fusarium solani species complex that cause infections in both humans and plants are common in the environment
|
319
|
2006
|
Isavuconazole treatment for mucormycosis: a single-arm open-label trial and case-control analysis
|
302
|
2016
|
T2 magnetic resonance assay for the rapid diagnosis of candidemia in whole blood: a clinical trial
|
284
|
2015
|
Correlation between E-test, disk diffusion, and microdilution methods for antifungal susceptibility testing of fluconazole and voriconazole
|
264
|
2003
|
Correlation of MIC with outcome for Candida species tested against caspofungin, anidulafungin, and micafungin: analysis and proposal for interpretive MIC breakpoints
|
249
|
2008
|
Invasive mycoses: diagnostic challenges
|
206
|
2012
The heart of inpatient care for psychiatric patients is socialization, group therapy and shared meals. Then COVID-19 hit with the public health warnings to isolate, socially distance, and wear masks. UTHealth had to figure out how to ride that line.
04-Nov-2020 12:30:19 PM EST
19-Aug-2020 10:10:14 AM EDT
Using a multimillion-dollar grant from the NIH, physician-scientists at The University of Texas Health Science Center at Houston (UTHealth) will investigate whether convalescent plasma infusions can prevent the progression of COVID-19 in one of the first randomized clinical trials in the country.
19-Aug-2020 10:00:59 AM EDT
“We have other reports that are mentioning that antibodies are not everything, it's T-cell dependent as well. So, your immune system cells are trained to respond to this virus. Again, early to tell what's going to be the sort of the playout of this situation, but if it behaves like other respiratory viruses and it doesn't mutate too much.”
“Combining molecular antigen and antibody testing is problematic because you're basically adding into the basket, active infection with evidence of the previous infection. And you may have overlapping patients in that same bucket.”
“We generally recommend people to get tested when symptomatic and after exposure if it's important to you to be able to sort of go back to work or go back to school, we want you to wait at least five days from the day of exposure to do testing.”