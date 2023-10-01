Lumkile Mondi is a senior lecturer at the School of Economics and Business Science of the University of the Witwatersrand in Johannesburg, South Africa. Mr Mondi is a strategist, an economist and a leader. He has worked extensively on the African continent, undertaking his responsibilities at the Industrial Development Corporation (“IDC”), where he was an executive for 11 years. He is also the chairman of Thelo Rolling Stock Leasing and a non-executive director of Sedibelo Platinum Mines Limited. He previously served on the board of ArcelorMittal South Africa. Mr Mondi has more than 20 years of postgraduate experience and over eight years working in financial markets in interest rate derivatives and asset and liability management. Mr Mondi is also involved in the Brazil, Russia, India, China, South Africa (“BRICS”) think tanks on institutional strengthening and coordination. He has presented at and participated in various conferences worldwide, including the United Nations, the World Bank, the Brazilian Development Bank and the Organisation for Economic Co-operation and Development (“OECD”). Mr Mondi has travelled extensively throughout the world, bringing innovation to his work for a better world for all. Mr Mondi is a South African citizen.