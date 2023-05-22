Lyrian Daniel is a research-intensive Associate Professor in Architecture and Enterprise Fellow in UniSA Creative. She is Deputy Director of the UniSA AHURI Research Centre. Lyrian holds a Bachelor of Design Studies, Masters of Architecture and PhD in Architecture.

Qualifications

Doctor of Philosophy the University of Adelaide

Master of Architecture the University of Adelaide

Bachelor of Design Studies the University of Adelaide

Work history

2022 Associate Professor in Architecture, UniSA Creative

2022 Senior Lecturer, Australian Centre for Housing Research, and Department of Geography, Environment and Population, School of Social Sciences, The University of Adelaide

2021 Lecturer, Department of Geography, Environment and Population, and Centre for Housing, Urban and Regional Planning, School of Social Sciences, The University of Adelaide

2018-20 Research Fellow, School of Architecture and Built Environment, The University of Adelaide

2017 Research Fellow, School of Engineering, University of South Australia

2016-17 ARC Research Associate, School of Architecture and Built Environment, The University of Adelaide