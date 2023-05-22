Lyrian Daniel, PhD

Lyrian Daniel, PhD

University of South Australia

Associate Professor in Architecture and Enterprise

Expertise: ArchitectureUrban And Regional PlanningBuildingHuman geographyPolicy and Administration

Lyrian Daniel is a research-intensive Associate Professor in Architecture and Enterprise Fellow in UniSA Creative. She is Deputy Director of the UniSA AHURI Research Centre. Lyrian holds a Bachelor of Design Studies, Masters of Architecture and PhD in Architecture. 


 


Qualifications
Doctor of Philosophy the University of Adelaide


Master of Architecture the University of Adelaide


Bachelor of Design Studies the University of Adelaide


Work history
2022 Associate Professor in Architecture, UniSA Creative


2022 Senior Lecturer, Australian Centre for Housing Research, and Department of Geography, Environment and Population, School of Social Sciences, The University of Adelaide


2021 Lecturer, Department of Geography, Environment and Population, and Centre for Housing, Urban and Regional Planning, School of Social Sciences, The University of Adelaide


2018-20 Research Fellow, School of Architecture and Built Environment, The University of Adelaide


2017 Research Fellow, School of Engineering, University of South Australia


2016-17 ARC Research Associate, School of Architecture and Built Environment, The University of Adelaide

Title

Cited By

Year

No Pitches / Articles Found

No Quotes

Available for logged-in users onlyLogin HereorRegister

No Video

close
0.08692