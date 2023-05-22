Lyrian Daniel is a research-intensive Associate Professor in Architecture and Enterprise Fellow in UniSA Creative. She is Deputy Director of the UniSA AHURI Research Centre. Lyrian holds a Bachelor of Design Studies, Masters of Architecture and PhD in Architecture.
Qualifications
Doctor of Philosophy the University of Adelaide
Master of Architecture the University of Adelaide
Bachelor of Design Studies the University of Adelaide
Work history
2022 Associate Professor in Architecture, UniSA Creative
2022 Senior Lecturer, Australian Centre for Housing Research, and Department of Geography, Environment and Population, School of Social Sciences, The University of Adelaide
2021 Lecturer, Department of Geography, Environment and Population, and Centre for Housing, Urban and Regional Planning, School of Social Sciences, The University of Adelaide
2018-20 Research Fellow, School of Architecture and Built Environment, The University of Adelaide
2017 Research Fellow, School of Engineering, University of South Australia
2016-17 ARC Research Associate, School of Architecture and Built Environment, The University of Adelaide