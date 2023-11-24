Prof. Mahendra Kumar Verma joined the Department in 1994. He obtained his doctoral degree at the University of Maryland, working under the joint supervision of Profs. Melvyn Goldstein and Aaron Roberts. He is a Nonlinear Dynamist whose chief interest lies in theoretical studies of Turbulence and Non-Linear Physics. Currently, he is working on the Statistical Theory of Magnetohydrodynamic Turbulence and Dynamo. Dr. Verma is also interested in Atmospheric and Computational Physics. Apart from core courses, he has offered electives like Physics of Turbulence and Atmospheric Physics. He is also interested in primary school education.
One of the annoying side effects of being absorbed in a gripping novel is that the cup of tea on the table becomes cold! Unfortunately, the tea would not heat itself by absorbing the heat around it, just as pieces of a broken egg would not put themselves together or milk mixed in coffee would not separate by itself.
24-Nov-2023 10:05:04 AM EST