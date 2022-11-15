Mara Fridell works at the Department of Sociology, University of Manitoba, where she teaches social theory. Dr. Fridell does research in Social Policy, Inequality, Political Sociology, and Social Reproduction. She has recently published on gender and immigration policy, with the project 'Small States in the Multipolar World,' as well as work in a separate collaboration on solidaristic, egalitarian economic development and its policy infrastructure. Current research projects include studies of the policy institutionalization of inegalitarian relations within education and state bureaucracy; the epigenetic turn; and a third collaborative project researching historical, comparative American working class and global capitalist class responses to the US's social citizenship era.