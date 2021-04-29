Marc Tasman can talk about how smartphones and other mobile devices with cameras are changing the way we document police encounters. Tasman teaches photojournalism, and more broadly on digital arts and culture topics. He can speak about the impact of cameras, imaging technologies and social media on current events, civil rights and history. The video recording of the killing of George Floyd that sparked racial justice protests across the nation and influenced the Derek Chauvin trial is only one recent example. Americans are living in a time in history when almost anyone can not only take photos and videos, but transmit and share them widely.