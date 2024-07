Dr. Balduccini is an Associate Professor at the Department of Decision & System Sciences of Saint Joseph's University's Erivan K. Haub School of Business. His fundamental research interests are focused on knowledge representation & reasoning, including ontologies, agent architectures, commonsense, natural language understanding, and constraint satisfaction. Application domains of interest include cyber-security, cyber-analytics, cyber-physical systems/IoT, trustworthiness and cognitive robotics. Prior to joining Saint Joseph's, Dr. Balduccini was an Assistant Research Professor at Drexel University and a Principal Research Scientist at Kodak Research Labs, Eastman Kodak Company. Dr. Balduccini has authored or co-authored over 80 refereed technical publications.