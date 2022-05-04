Marcia Mardis, EdD

Marcia Mardis, EdD

Florida State University

Professor and Associate Dean for Research, College of Communication and Information

Expertise: Natural DisasterHurricaneClimate Change

In the wake of Hurricane Michael, which hit Florida’s Panhandle in 2018, Mardis partnered with rural public libraries and county governments on projects that developed public libraries as community resources for responding to natural disasters. The work, which is being completed with grants from the National Science Foundation Civic Innovation Challenge and the Institute for Museum and Library Services, will improve understanding of emergency response operations and contribute to disaster-related policies and plans for rural public libraries and their communities.

