Bone Marrow Leukemia Lymphoma Multiple Myeloma Myelodysplastic Syndrome Specializing In: Cellular Therapies, including stem cell transplantation, CAR-T cell therapies, TILs, TCR gene therapies Biography: My research is dedicated to developing gene-engineered cell therapies that target cancer cells in pre-clinical models. The goal of this research is to identify optimal cell therapies that can then be evaluated in cancer patients. It is my goal that our innovative laboratory and clinical research will lead to therapeutic options for patients with cancers. Positions Roswell Park Comprehensive Cancer Center Vice Chair for Cellular Therapies Senior Vice President and Associate Director for Translational Research Department of Medicine Background Education and Training: 1997-2004 - PhD - Duke University School of Medicine, Durham, NC 1995-2004 - MD - Duke University School of Medicine, Durham, NC 1991-1995 - BS - Biochemistry/Chemistry, Texas Christian University, Forth Worth, TX Residency: 2004-2006 - Resident, Department of Medicine, New York Presbyterian Weill/Cornell, Cornell Medical Center, New York City, NY Fellowship: 2010-2011 - Research Fellow, Department of Medicine, Division of Medical Oncology, Memorial Sloan Kettering Cancer Center, New York City, NY 2006-2010 - Clinical Fellow, Department of Medicine, Division of Medical Oncology, Memorial Sloan Kettering Cancer Center, New York City, NY Professional Memberships: Society of Immunotherapy for Cancer American Society of Hematology American Society of Clinical Oncology American Association for Cancer Research American Association of Immunologists Professional Experience: 2021-2022 - Senior Member, Department of Blood and Marrow Transplantation, H. Lee Moffitt Cancer Center and Research Institute, Tampa, FL 2016 –2022 - Medical Director, Cell Therapy Facility, H. Lee Moffitt Cancer Center, Tampa, FL 2015-2022 - Associate Professor, Department of Oncologic Sciences, Morsani College of Medicine, University of South Florida, Tampa, FL 2015-2021 - Associate Member, Department of Blood and Marrow Transplantation, H. Lee Moffitt Cancer Center, Tampa, FL 2014–2015 - Assistant Professor, Department of Medicine, Division of Hematology and Oncology, School of Medicine, Vanderbilt University, Nashville, TN 2014-2015 - Assistant Professor, Department of Cancer Biology, School of Medicine, Vanderbilt University, Nashville, TN 2014-2015 - Assistant Member, Vanderbilt-Ingram Cancer Center, Nashville, TN 2011–2013 - Clinical Instructor, Department of Medicine, New York-Presbyterian Weill Cornell Medical Center, New York, NY 2011– 2013 - Assistant Attending Physician, Leukemia Service, Department of Medicine, Division of Hematologic Oncology, Memorial Hospital, New York, NY 2011–2013 - Assistant Member, Memorial Sloan Kettering Cancer Center, New York, NY Honors & Awards: 2018 - Miles for Moffitt Award 2018 - National Trio Achievement Award 2015 - Damon Runyon Clinical Investigator Award 2015 - SWASAP TRiO Achiever 2015 - TASSSP TRiO Achiever 2014 - ASCI Council Young Physician-Scientist Award 2012 - Amos Medical Faculty Development Program Scholar, American Society of Hematology 2011 - TRiO Achiever Award, Texas Christian University 2010 - K08 Mentored Clinical Scientist Career Development Award 2010 - Young-Investigator Award, American Society of Clinical Oncology 2010 - Clinical and Translational Science Center KL2 Scholars Award 2009 - Mortimer J. Lacher Fellow 2003 - Bernard Amos Immunology Graduate Student Research Award, Duke University 2001 - Sammuel DuBois Cook Graduate Student Award, Duke University 1995 - Summa Cum Laude, Texas Christian University 1995 - Phi Beta Kappa, Texas Christian University 1995 - Senior Scholar in Chemistry, Texas Christian University 1994 - Ronald E. McNair Fellowship for Undergraduate Research, Texas Christian University 1994 - Summer Honors Undergraduate Research Program, Harvard Medical School, Cambridge, MA 1993 - Honors Premedical Academy, Rice University, Houston, TX 1992 - M.D. Anderson Pre-Med Scholarship