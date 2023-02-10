Bone Marrow Leukemia Lymphoma Multiple Myeloma Myelodysplastic Syndrome
Specializing In:
Cellular Therapies, including stem cell transplantation, CAR-T cell therapies, TILs, TCR gene therapies
Biography:
My research is dedicated to developing gene-engineered cell therapies that target cancer cells in pre-clinical models. The goal of this research is to identify optimal cell therapies that can then be evaluated in cancer patients. It is my goal that our innovative laboratory and clinical research will lead to therapeutic options for patients with cancers.
Positions
Roswell Park Comprehensive Cancer Center
Vice Chair for Cellular Therapies
Senior Vice President and Associate Director for Translational Research
Department of Medicine
Background
Education and Training:
1997-2004 - PhD - Duke University School of Medicine, Durham, NC
1995-2004 - MD - Duke University School of Medicine, Durham, NC
1991-1995 - BS - Biochemistry/Chemistry, Texas Christian University, Forth Worth, TX
Residency:
2004-2006 - Resident, Department of Medicine, New York Presbyterian Weill/Cornell, Cornell Medical Center, New York City, NY
Fellowship:
2010-2011 - Research Fellow, Department of Medicine, Division of Medical Oncology, Memorial Sloan Kettering Cancer Center, New York City, NY
2006-2010 - Clinical Fellow, Department of Medicine, Division of Medical Oncology, Memorial Sloan Kettering Cancer Center, New York City, NY
Professional Memberships:
Society of Immunotherapy for Cancer
American Society of Hematology
American Society of Clinical Oncology
American Association for Cancer Research
American Association of Immunologists
Professional Experience:
2021-2022 - Senior Member, Department of Blood and Marrow Transplantation, H. Lee Moffitt Cancer Center and Research Institute, Tampa, FL
2016 –2022 - Medical Director, Cell Therapy Facility, H. Lee Moffitt Cancer Center, Tampa, FL
2015-2022 - Associate Professor, Department of Oncologic Sciences, Morsani College of Medicine, University of South Florida, Tampa, FL
2015-2021 - Associate Member, Department of Blood and Marrow Transplantation, H. Lee Moffitt Cancer Center, Tampa, FL
2014–2015 - Assistant Professor, Department of Medicine, Division of Hematology and Oncology, School of Medicine, Vanderbilt University, Nashville, TN
2014-2015 - Assistant Professor, Department of Cancer Biology, School of Medicine, Vanderbilt University, Nashville, TN
2014-2015 - Assistant Member, Vanderbilt-Ingram Cancer Center, Nashville, TN
2011–2013 - Clinical Instructor, Department of Medicine, New York-Presbyterian Weill Cornell Medical Center, New York, NY
2011– 2013 - Assistant Attending Physician, Leukemia Service, Department of Medicine, Division of Hematologic Oncology, Memorial Hospital, New York, NY
2011–2013 - Assistant Member, Memorial Sloan Kettering Cancer Center, New York, NY
Honors & Awards:
2018 - Miles for Moffitt Award
2018 - National Trio Achievement Award
2015 - Damon Runyon Clinical Investigator Award
2015 - SWASAP TRiO Achiever
2015 - TASSSP TRiO Achiever
2014 - ASCI Council Young Physician-Scientist Award
2012 - Amos Medical Faculty Development Program Scholar, American Society of Hematology
2011 - TRiO Achiever Award, Texas Christian University
2010 - K08 Mentored Clinical Scientist Career Development Award
2010 - Young-Investigator Award, American Society of Clinical Oncology
2010 - Clinical and Translational Science Center KL2 Scholars Award
2009 - Mortimer J. Lacher Fellow
2003 - Bernard Amos Immunology Graduate Student Research Award, Duke University
2001 - Sammuel DuBois Cook Graduate Student Award, Duke University
1995 - Summa Cum Laude, Texas Christian University
1995 - Phi Beta Kappa, Texas Christian University
1995 - Senior Scholar in Chemistry, Texas Christian University
1994 - Ronald E. McNair Fellowship for Undergraduate Research, Texas Christian University
1994 - Summer Honors Undergraduate Research Program, Harvard Medical School, Cambridge, MA
1993 - Honors Premedical Academy, Rice University, Houston, TX
1992 - M.D. Anderson Pre-Med Scholarship
No Pitches / Articles Found