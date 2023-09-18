Collins is a leader in the studies of brand strategy and consumer behavior, creating culturally contagious ideas that inspire people to take action. His strategies and creative contributions have led to the launch and success of Budweiser’s “Made In America” music festival, the Brooklyn Nets (Hello Brooklyn!), and State Farm’s “Cliff Paul” campaign – among others. In addition to teaching executive education marketing, Collins serves as the Chief Strategy Officer at Wieden+Kennedy New York. Collins holds a BSMES, BS, and MBA from the University of Michigan and a DBA from Temple University.