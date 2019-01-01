Professor Enoch's primary research interests are focused on land-based passenger transport systems, public transport, transport policy, travel plans and the future of transport.
“Around Bedford where I live, for instance, they’re using double deckers instead of single deckers, so that they can keep people separate”
Title
Cited By
Year
Airport business models and the COVID-19 pandemic: An exploration of the UK case study
1
2023
MaaS (Mobility as a Service) market futures explored
2
2023
Understanding acceptance of autonomous vehicles in Japan, UK, and Germany
2
2022
Demand-responsive transport returns to Milton Keynes-lessons for a bus industry in crisis?
1
2022
When COVID-19 came to town: Measuring the impact of the coronavirus pandemic on footfall on six high streets in England
17
2022
Looking through a windscreen: Managing the future of automobility
3
2022
An ex-post evaluation of the public acceptance of a license plate-based restriction policy: A case study of Xi’an, China
3
2022
Ticketing artefacts and designing fare collection systems
2021
Modelling the impact of rail delays on passenger satisfaction
10
2021
Improving school travel plan effectiveness through enhanced diagnostic tools
1
2021
Time series analysis of local authority policy interventions on highway works durations
1
2021
Demand Responsive Transport: is Milton Keynes developing a post-Covid revolution in public transport?
6
2021
Demand responsive transport
1
2021
Travel Plans
2021
Low‐cost bus seating information technology system
6
2020
Future local passenger transport system scenarios and implications for policy and practice
46
2020
Do higher fuel prices help reduce road traffic accidents?
31
2020
Implementation of the workplace parking levy as a transport policy instrument
9
2019
Analyzing bus passengers’ satisfaction in Dhaka using discrete choice models
32
2019
Comparative Analysis Between Japan and UK on Individual Acceptance of Autonomous Vehicles—FOCUSING on Risk Perception
2019