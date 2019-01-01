Marcus Enoch

Marcus Enoch

Loughborough University

Professor of Transport Strategy

Expertise: transport systemstransport policytransport futuresPublic Transportation

Professor Enoch's primary research interests are focused on land-based passenger transport systems, public transport, transport policy, travel plans and the future of transport.

“Around Bedford where I live, for instance, they’re using double deckers instead of single deckers, so that they can keep people separate”

Title

Cited By

Year

Airport business models and the COVID-19 pandemic: An exploration of the UK case study

1

2023

MaaS (Mobility as a Service) market futures explored

2

2023

Understanding acceptance of autonomous vehicles in Japan, UK, and Germany

2

2022

Demand-responsive transport returns to Milton Keynes-lessons for a bus industry in crisis?

1

2022

When COVID-19 came to town: Measuring the impact of the coronavirus pandemic on footfall on six high streets in England

17

2022

Looking through a windscreen: Managing the future of automobility

3

2022

An ex-post evaluation of the public acceptance of a license plate-based restriction policy: A case study of Xi’an, China

3

2022

Ticketing artefacts and designing fare collection systems

2021

Modelling the impact of rail delays on passenger satisfaction

10

2021

Improving school travel plan effectiveness through enhanced diagnostic tools

1

2021

Time series analysis of local authority policy interventions on highway works durations

1

2021

Demand Responsive Transport: is Milton Keynes developing a post-Covid revolution in public transport?

6

2021

Demand responsive transport

1

2021

Travel Plans

2021

Low‐cost bus seating information technology system

6

2020

Future local passenger transport system scenarios and implications for policy and practice

46

2020

Do higher fuel prices help reduce road traffic accidents?

31

2020

Implementation of the workplace parking levy as a transport policy instrument

9

2019

Analyzing bus passengers’ satisfaction in Dhaka using discrete choice models

32

2019

Comparative Analysis Between Japan and UK on Individual Acceptance of Autonomous Vehicles—FOCUSING on Risk Perception

2019

