Margaret Lamar, PhD

Margaret Lamar, PhD

Palo Alto University

Associate Professor

Expertise: Association for Counselor Education and SupervisionCounselingCounseling Programs

Dr. Lamar is a board-certified, licensed professional counselor with a background in university and clinical mental health counseling. Her research is in the areas of maternal mental health, alcohol/substance use during COVID-19, and research education in counseling. Dr. Lamar is a Past-President of the Western Association for Counselor Education and Supervision and will be the President-Elect of the Association for Counselor Education and Supervision.

Title

Cited By

Year

Awareness, integration and interconnectedness: Contemplative practices of higher education professionals

50

2015

Understanding the researcher identity development of counselor education and supervision doctoral students

45

2017

Current Practices in Online Counselor Education.

33

2018

Helping working mothers face the challenges of an intensive mothering culture

29

2019

Differences in intensive parenting attitudes and gender norms among US mothers

21

2020

Promoting Doctoral Student Researcher Development through Positive Research Training Environments Using Self-Concept Theory.

9

2019

Legal and Ethical Challenges in Online Counselor Education.

8

2020

Current practices in online counselor education. The Professional Counselor, 8, 131-145

5

2018

A phenomenological investigation into the role of intensive mothering in working mothers’ career experiences

4

2020

Mothers’ and fathers’ parenting attitudes during COVID-19

3

2022

Working mothers’ experiences in an intensive mothering culture: A phenomenological qualitative study

2

2021

Understanding the researcher identity of counselor education and supervision doctoral students

2

2013

The Mental Health of US Parents During the COVID-19 Pandemic

0

2021

Virtual Research Conference Presentations: A Research Course Assignment Students Love

0

2021

Association for Counselor Education and Supervision (ACES) Names Dr. Margaret Lamar 77th President

Margaret Lamar, Ph.D., LPC, LPCC, NCC will serve as the 77th president of the Association for Counselor Education and Supervision (ACES) the premier organization dedicated to quality education and supervision of counselors in all work settings. ACES members are counselors, supervisors, graduate students, and faculty members.
08-Mar-2022 12:35:54 PM EST

“It is an honor and privilege to serve the counseling profession as president of ACES, particularly at a time when the need for effective, successful mental health practitioners has never been greater,” said Lamar.

Available for logged-in users onlyLogin HereorRegister
close
0.08097

Reporter Tools

Connect with experts and discover the latest research news in science, medicine, life, and business