Dr. Lamar is a board-certified, licensed professional counselor with a background in university and clinical mental health counseling. Her research is in the areas of maternal mental health, alcohol/substance use during COVID-19, and research education in counseling. Dr. Lamar is a Past-President of the Western Association for Counselor Education and Supervision and will be the President-Elect of the Association for Counselor Education and Supervision.
Title
Cited By
Year
Awareness, integration and interconnectedness: Contemplative practices of higher education professionals
50
2015
Understanding the researcher identity development of counselor education and supervision doctoral students
45
2017
33
2018
Helping working mothers face the challenges of an intensive mothering culture
29
2019
Differences in intensive parenting attitudes and gender norms among US mothers
21
2020
Promoting Doctoral Student Researcher Development through Positive Research Training Environments Using Self-Concept Theory.
9
2019
Legal and Ethical Challenges in Online Counselor Education.
8
2020
Current practices in online counselor education. The Professional Counselor, 8, 131-145
5
2018
A phenomenological investigation into the role of intensive mothering in working mothers’ career experiences
4
2020
Mothers’ and fathers’ parenting attitudes during COVID-19
3
2022
Working mothers’ experiences in an intensive mothering culture: A phenomenological qualitative study
2
2021
2
2013
The Mental Health of US Parents During the COVID-19 Pandemic
0
2021
Virtual Research Conference Presentations: A Research Course Assignment Students Love
0
2021
Margaret Lamar, Ph.D., LPC, LPCC, NCC will serve as the 77th president of the Association for Counselor Education and Supervision (ACES) the premier organization dedicated to quality education and supervision of counselors in all work settings. ACES members are counselors, supervisors, graduate students, and faculty members.
08-Mar-2022 12:35:54 PM EST
“It is an honor and privilege to serve the counseling profession as president of ACES, particularly at a time when the need for effective, successful mental health practitioners has never been greater,” said Lamar.