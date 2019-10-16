Maria C.E. Jacobs, M.D., leads the Radiation Oncology team at Mercy Medical Center in Baltimore, Maryland. She places top priority on quality patient care, medical excellence and helping her patients get the best possible radiation therapy treatment. Dr. Jacobs brings passion, enthusiasm and a heart for caring to her patients. In her role as Director of Radiation Oncology at Mercy, Dr. Jacobs oversees all radiation therapy and radiotherapy services for the hospital. Dr. Maria Jacobs works in close collaboration with the cancer surgeons in The Breast Center at Mercy to coordinate post-surgical treatment for breast cancer patients. Intraoperative Radiotherapy (IORT) is a state-of-the-art technology that allows patients to get treated in one single radiation therapy session – a notable advantage over the many multiple visits required prior to IORT. Patients are afforded other advantages because of the single session IORT treatment. Preservation of more healthy tissue and reduced side effects from the radiation are benefits many patients experience. Dr. Jacobs and Dr. Neil Friedman, Medical Director at The Breast Center, were the first team of doctors in the state of Maryland to use Intraoperative Radiotherapy (IORT). Dr. Jacobs and her team of Radiation Oncology specialists also use TrueBeam™ technology for the delivery of targeted radiation. This safe, faster, more precise cancer treatment option represents an immense leap forward in the speed and accuracy in which the radiation can be delivered. Dr. Jacobs sees this as a decided advantage for most patients. Cancer cells are attacked by an aggressive beam of radiation while minimizing the impact on surrounding tissue. Dr. Jacobs beams with pride when she talks about the advances that have been made in radiation technology, treatment plans, and research. But like most top-rated doctors, Dr. Jacobs believes treating the patient means more than treating the disease. It’s about caring for the person…that unique, one-of-a-kind individual who has family and friends, hopes and dreams … and a life beyond cancer. The Mercy spirit surrounds you when you’re anywhere near Dr. Jacobs. She laughs easily, hugs abundantly and shares her vast depth of knowledge with patients and their families in the most engaging way.