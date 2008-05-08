Maria Pia Amato, MD

Expertise: clinical epidemiologyNeuropsychologyMultiple Sclerosis (MS)

Maria Pia Amato obtained her medical degree at the University of Florence (Italy) in 1983 and became a Board Certified Neurologist in 1987. She received specific training in clinical epidemiology as a Research Fellow at the Johns Hopkins University, Baltimore (USA)  and at the  Erasmus  University,  Rotterdam  (The  Netherlands).  She is an Associate Professor of  Neurology since  2004  and responsible for the MS Unit at the Department NEUROFARBA, Section of Neurosciences, University of Florence. Currently, she is a member of the Executive Committee of the European Committee for Treatment and Research on Multiple Sclerosis (ECTRIMS). She is actively involved in clinical research on  MS,  at both the national and international levels,  with a focus on treatment,  clinical epidemiology, and neuropsychology of MS and has published more than 200 scientific papers in peer-reviewed journals.

Title

Cited By

Year

Cognitive dysfunction in early-onset multiple sclerosis: a reappraisal after 10 years

765

2001

International Pediatric Multiple Sclerosis Study Group criteria for pediatric multiple sclerosis and immune-mediated central nervous system demyelinating disorders: revisions …

652

2013

Quality of life in multiple sclerosis: the impact of depression, fatigue and disability

557

2001

Multiple sclerosis-related cognitive changes: a review of cross-sectional and longitudinal studies

536

2006

Recommendations for a brief international cognitive assessment for multiple sclerosis (BICAMS)

508

2012

Cognitive impairment in early-onset multiple sclerosis: pattern, predictors, and impact on everyday life in a 4-year follow-up

455

1995

Cognitive and psychosocial features of childhood and juvenile MS

350

2008

Neocortical volume decrease in relapsing–remitting MS patients with mild cognitive impairment

340

2004

Clinical and imaging assessment of cognitive dysfunction in multiple sclerosis

324

2015

New natural history of interferon‐β–treated relapsing multiple sclerosis

321

2007

ECTRIMS/EAN guideline on the pharmacological treatment of people with multiple sclerosis

287

2018

The prevalence of pain in multiple sclerosis: a multicenter cross-sectional study

283

2004

The Rao’s Brief Repeatable Battery and Stroop Test: normative values with age, education and gender corrections in an Italian population

269

2006

Association of neocortical volume changes with cognitive deterioration in relapsing-remitting multiple sclerosis

242

2007

Brief International Cognitive Assessment for MS (BICAMS): international standards for validation

230

2012

Treatment of cognitive impairment in multiple sclerosis: position paper

213

2013

Radiologically isolated syndrome: 5-year risk for an initial clinical event

202

2014

Benign multiple sclerosis

202

2006

Cognitive impairment and its relation with disease measures in mildly disabled patients with relapsing–remitting multiple sclerosis: baseline results from the Cognitive …

201

2009

Autoimmune encephalitis in children

190

2012

"It's possible that MS can show an even more dramatic effect on the thinking skills and intelligence in children than in adults, since the disease might affect the brain at a time when it is still developing," said study author Maria Pia Amato, MD, of the University of Florence in Italy.

- Multiple Sclerosis Can Affect Children's IQ, Thinking Skills

