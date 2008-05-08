Maria Pia Amato obtained her medical degree at the University of Florence (Italy) in 1983 and became a Board Certified Neurologist in 1987. She received specific training in clinical epidemiology as a Research Fellow at the Johns Hopkins University, Baltimore (USA) and at the Erasmus University, Rotterdam (The Netherlands). She is an Associate Professor of Neurology since 2004 and responsible for the MS Unit at the Department NEUROFARBA, Section of Neurosciences, University of Florence. Currently, she is a member of the Executive Committee of the European Committee for Treatment and Research on Multiple Sclerosis (ECTRIMS). She is actively involved in clinical research on MS, at both the national and international levels, with a focus on treatment, clinical epidemiology, and neuropsychology of MS and has published more than 200 scientific papers in peer-reviewed journals.
|
Title
|
Cited By
|
Year
|
Cognitive dysfunction in early-onset multiple sclerosis: a reappraisal after 10 years
|
765
|
2001
|
International Pediatric Multiple Sclerosis Study Group criteria for pediatric multiple sclerosis and immune-mediated central nervous system demyelinating disorders: revisions …
|
652
|
2013
|
Quality of life in multiple sclerosis: the impact of depression, fatigue and disability
|
557
|
2001
|
Multiple sclerosis-related cognitive changes: a review of cross-sectional and longitudinal studies
|
536
|
2006
|
Recommendations for a brief international cognitive assessment for multiple sclerosis (BICAMS)
|
508
|
2012
|
Cognitive impairment in early-onset multiple sclerosis: pattern, predictors, and impact on everyday life in a 4-year follow-up
|
455
|
1995
|
Cognitive and psychosocial features of childhood and juvenile MS
|
350
|
2008
|
Neocortical volume decrease in relapsing–remitting MS patients with mild cognitive impairment
|
340
|
2004
|
Clinical and imaging assessment of cognitive dysfunction in multiple sclerosis
|
324
|
2015
|
New natural history of interferon‐β–treated relapsing multiple sclerosis
|
321
|
2007
|
ECTRIMS/EAN guideline on the pharmacological treatment of people with multiple sclerosis
|
287
|
2018
|
The prevalence of pain in multiple sclerosis: a multicenter cross-sectional study
|
283
|
2004
|
The Rao’s Brief Repeatable Battery and Stroop Test: normative values with age, education and gender corrections in an Italian population
|
269
|
2006
|
Association of neocortical volume changes with cognitive deterioration in relapsing-remitting multiple sclerosis
|
242
|
2007
|
Brief International Cognitive Assessment for MS (BICAMS): international standards for validation
|
230
|
2012
|
Treatment of cognitive impairment in multiple sclerosis: position paper
|
213
|
2013
|
Radiologically isolated syndrome: 5-year risk for an initial clinical event
|
202
|
2014
|
Benign multiple sclerosis
|
202
|
2006
|
Cognitive impairment and its relation with disease measures in mildly disabled patients with relapsing–remitting multiple sclerosis: baseline results from the Cognitive …
|
201
|
2009
|
Autoimmune encephalitis in children
|
190
|
2012
"It's possible that MS can show an even more dramatic effect on the thinking skills and intelligence in children than in adults, since the disease might affect the brain at a time when it is still developing," said study author Maria Pia Amato, MD, of the University of Florence in Italy.
- Multiple Sclerosis Can Affect Children's IQ, Thinking Skills