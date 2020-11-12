Marianne Alleyne

Marianne Alleyne

Beckman Institute for Advanced Science and Technology, University of Illinois at Urbana-Champaign

Expertise: BioinspirationInsectsMaterials Sciencemechanical systemsintegrative biologyEntomologyinsect physiologyPhysiologybioinspired designArthropodsCicadaCicadasFliesDragonfliesBeetlesclick beetleLeafhopperbrochosomes

Marianne Alleyne is a researcher at the Beckman Institute for Advanced Science and Technology, an assistant professor of entomology at the University of Illinois Urbana-Champaign, and is affiliated with the Illinois Department of Mechanical Science and Engineering. Her research group, the Alleyne Bioinspiration Collaborative, or ABCLab, uses a variety of insects as inspiration for the novel design of materials and mechanical systems. 


Alleyne is the incumbent president of the Entomological Society of America. She is also regularly featured on news outlets like NPR and The Verge


Research Interests:


    

  • Insect physiology
    • 

  • 

    Physiology
    

    • 

  • 

    Bioinspiration
    

    • 

  • 

    Bioinspired design
    

    • 



The ABC Lab is broadly interested in what structures and systems in nature (specifically those found in arthropods) can help us more efficiently design novel technologies. We rely on fundamental scientific data to inform the bioinspired design process. Our focus is on multi-functionality of insect wings (cicadas, flies, dragonflies, beetles) and insect associated structures (leafhopper brochosomes). We also study the clicking mechanism of click beetles.


Education


    

  • B.A., integrative biology, University of California, Berkeley, 1991

     
    

    • 

  • 

    M.S., entomology, University of California, Riverside, 1995
    

     
    

    • 

  • 

    Ph.D., entomology, University of Illinois at Urbana-Champaign, 2000
    

     
    

    • 



Other links

Title

Cited By

Year

Brochosome size variation and its influence on leafhopper (Hemiptera: Cicadellidae) wing wettability

2024

A grasshopper-inspired glider: a study of gliding efficiency and wing morphology

2023

Launching engineered prototypes to better understand the factors that influence click beetle jump capacity

2023

Nanostructure‐Derived Antireflectivity in Leafhopper Brochosomes

2

2023

ESA Leadership Development Opportunities

2023

Exploring the Role of Brochosome Variation on the Wettability of LeafhopperWings (Hemiptera: Cicadellidae)

2023

Introduction to the Sympoisum on best practices for bioinspired design education, research and product development

2023

An insect-inspired glider based on morphological and aerodynamic characterizations of grasshoppers

2023

Infusing bioinspiration into the high school science curriculum as a method to spark interest in STEM fields

2023

Insect-scale jumping robots enabled by a dynamic buckling cascade

12

2023

Staying Dry and Clean: An Insect’s Guide to Hydrophobicity

3

2022

Electron Tomography and Machine Learning for Understanding the Highly Ordered Structure of Leafhopper Brochosomes

3

2022

Addressing diverse motivations to enable bioinspired design

3

2022

Best Practices of Bioinspired Design: Key Themes and Challenges

2022

Scaling of jumping performance in click beetles (Coleoptera: Elateridae)

2

2022

Particulate–droplet coalescence and self-transport on superhydrophobic surfaces

29

2022

Synthetic Brochosomes As Ultra-Antireflective, Super-Hydrophobic Biomimetic Materials in Multifunctional Films

2021

Mobility power flow: How click beetles transmit and dissipate mechanical power

2021

Nonlinear elasticity and damping govern ultrafast dynamics in click beetles

24

2021

Neurophysiological and behavioral responses of blacklegged ticks to host odors

10

2021

No Pitches / Articles Found

“Insects are great models for parasitology,” she said. “Almost every insect has its own parasite, and parasites have the specific ability to survive by changing the physiology of their insect hosts.”

- Amazing bugs and collaboration: Decoding Beckman's ABC Lab

"The Entomological Society of America, for many decades now, has been the institution that determines what common name we are going to use for specific species, just to make sure that we’re talking about the same thing when we are talking to the general public or the media or things like that."

- Why scientists laid ‘murder’ to rest

Available for logged-in users onlyLogin HereorRegister

No Video

close
0.07858