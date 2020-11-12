Marianne Alleyne is a researcher at the Beckman Institute for Advanced Science and Technology, an assistant professor of entomology at the University of Illinois Urbana-Champaign, and is affiliated with the Illinois Department of Mechanical Science and Engineering. Her research group, the Alleyne Bioinspiration Collaborative, or ABCLab, uses a variety of insects as inspiration for the novel design of materials and mechanical systems.
Alleyne is the incumbent president of the Entomological Society of America. She is also regularly featured on news outlets like NPR and The Verge.
Research Interests:
The ABC Lab is broadly interested in what structures and systems in nature (specifically those found in arthropods) can help us more efficiently design novel technologies. We rely on fundamental scientific data to inform the bioinspired design process. Our focus is on multi-functionality of insect wings (cicadas, flies, dragonflies, beetles) and insect associated structures (leafhopper brochosomes). We also study the clicking mechanism of click beetles.
Education
M.S., entomology, University of California, Riverside, 1995
Ph.D., entomology, University of Illinois at Urbana-Champaign, 2000
“Insects are great models for parasitology,” she said. “Almost every insect has its own parasite, and parasites have the specific ability to survive by changing the physiology of their insect hosts.”
- Amazing bugs and collaboration: Decoding Beckman's ABC Lab
"The Entomological Society of America, for many decades now, has been the institution that determines what common name we are going to use for specific species, just to make sure that we’re talking about the same thing when we are talking to the general public or the media or things like that."