Dr. Marin Skidmore is an economist at the nexus of agriculture and the environment. She studies crop and livestock production in the U.S. and the Brazilian Amazon from many angles, including water pollution, deforestation, intensification, and climate change. She combines rigorous economic analysis and extensive field research to thoughtfully address complex challenges.
More information: Dr. Skidmore is an applied economist studying the interaction between policy, agriculture, and the environment. Her research focuses on how market-based and public agricultural policy in the United States and the Brazilian Amazon influence farmer behavior. She uses this lens to study indirect policy effects on the environment, including deforestation, GHG emissions, and water quality. She approaches these questions by combining econometric methods, big data, extensive field work, and collaboration with interdisciplinary partners in the U.S. and Brazil. She earned a master's at the University of Illinois Urbana-Champaign and a doctorate at the University of Wisconsin-Madison. Please see Dr. Skidmore's laboratory webpage.
Affiliations: Dr. Skidmore is an assistant professor in the Department of Agricultural and Consumer Economics in the College of Agricultural, Consumer and Environmental Sciences (ACES) at the University of Illinois Urbana-Champaign.
|
Title
|
Cited By
|
Year
|
Effectiveness of local regulations on nonpoint source pollution: Evidence from Wisconsin dairy farms
|
4
|
2023
|
Outsourcing the dry season: Cattle ranchers' responses to weather shocks in the Brazilian Amazon
|
4
|
2023
|
Extreme Heat and Livestock Production: Costs and Adaptation in the US Dairy Sector
|
2023
|
Nature’s Kidneys: the Role of the Wetland Reserve Program in Restoring Water Quality
|
2023
|
Relationship Between the``Forced Labor Dirty List''and Agricultural Transactions in Brazil
|
2023
|
Erratum: Sustainable intensification in the Brazilian cattle industry: the role for reduced slaughter age (Environmental Research Letters (2022) 17 (064026
|
2022
|
Corrigendum: Sustainable intensification in the Brazilian cattle industry: the role for reduced slaughter age (2022 Environ. Res. Lett. 17 064026)
|
2022
|
Sustainable intensification in the Brazilian cattle industry: The role for reduced slaughter age
|
7
|
2022
|
Climate change and water pollution: the impact of exteme rain on nutrient runoff in Wisconsin
|
3
|
2022
|
Environmental policies that shape productivity: Evidence from cattle ranching in the Amazon
|
29
|
2021
|
Prisons and COVID-19 spread in the United States
|
24
|
2021
|
Pesticides and poisoned chalices: The effects of soy production on childhood cancer in Brazil
|
1
|
2021
|
Cattle ranchers and deforestation in the Brazilian Amazon: Production, location, and policies
|
54
|
2021
|
Journal of Environmental Economics and Management
|
2021
|
Health, climate, and agriculture: A case study of childhood cancer in Brazil’s Amazon and Cerrado biomes
|
2021
|
Characterizing compliance in cattle supply chains: What factors encourage deforestation-free production in the Brazilian Amazon
|
6
|
2020
|
Agriculture, environmental policy, and climate: Essays on cattle ranching in the Brazilian Amazon
|
4
|
2020
|
Environmental policy, rural poverty, and social safety nets: the case of Brazilian Blacklist Municipalities
|
2018
|
The Effect of Intermediary Market Power on Grain Quality in India
|
2017
|
The effect of intermediary market power on grain prices in India and Brazil
|
2016
Over the past decades, Brazil has become the world’s leading soybean producer, as well as the leading consumer of pesticides. Despite concerns about potential public health consequences, little is known about the effects of pesticide exposure in the general population.
30-Oct-2023 03:00:47 PM EDT