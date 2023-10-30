Dr. Marin Skidmore is an economist at the nexus of agriculture and the environment. She studies crop and livestock production in the U.S. and the Brazilian Amazon from many angles, including water pollution, deforestation, intensification, and climate change. She combines rigorous economic analysis and extensive field research to thoughtfully address complex challenges. More information: Dr. Skidmore is an applied economist studying the interaction between policy, agriculture, and the environment. Her research focuses on how market-based and public agricultural policy in the United States and the Brazilian Amazon influence farmer behavior. She uses this lens to study indirect policy effects on the environment, including deforestation, GHG emissions, and water quality. She approaches these questions by combining econometric methods, big data, extensive field work, and collaboration with interdisciplinary partners in the U.S. and Brazil. She earned a master's at the University of Illinois Urbana-Champaign and a doctorate at the University of Wisconsin-Madison. Please see Dr. Skidmore's laboratory webpage. Affiliations: Dr. Skidmore is an assistant professor in the Department of Agricultural and Consumer Economics in the College of Agricultural, Consumer and Environmental Sciences (ACES) at the University of Illinois Urbana-Champaign.