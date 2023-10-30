Marin Skidmore, Ph.D.

Marin Skidmore, Ph.D.

College of Agricultural, Consumer and Environmental Sciences, University of Illinois Urbana-Champaign

Assistant professor

Expertise: EconometricsAgricultural EconomicsBrazilBrazil economyagricultural policyDeforestationWater Quality

Dr. Marin Skidmore is an economist at the nexus of agriculture and the environment. She studies crop and livestock production in the U.S. and the Brazilian Amazon from many angles, including water pollution, deforestation, intensification, and climate change. She combines rigorous economic analysis and extensive field research to thoughtfully address complex challenges.


More information: Dr. Skidmore is an applied economist studying the interaction between policy, agriculture, and the environment. Her research focuses on how market-based and public agricultural policy in the United States and the Brazilian Amazon influence farmer behavior. She uses this lens to study indirect policy effects on the environment, including deforestation, GHG emissions, and water quality. She approaches these questions by combining econometric methods, big data, extensive field work, and collaboration with interdisciplinary partners in the U.S. and Brazil. She earned a master's at the University of Illinois Urbana-Champaign and a doctorate at the University of Wisconsin-Madison. Please see Dr. Skidmore's laboratory webpage


Affiliations: Dr. Skidmore is an assistant professor in the Department of Agricultural and Consumer Economics in the College of Agricultural, Consumer and Environmental Sciences (ACES) at the University of Illinois Urbana-Champaign

Title

Cited By

Year

Effectiveness of local regulations on nonpoint source pollution: Evidence from Wisconsin dairy farms

4

2023

Outsourcing the dry season: Cattle ranchers' responses to weather shocks in the Brazilian Amazon

4

2023

Extreme Heat and Livestock Production: Costs and Adaptation in the US Dairy Sector

2023

Nature’s Kidneys: the Role of the Wetland Reserve Program in Restoring Water Quality

2023

Relationship Between the``Forced Labor Dirty List''and Agricultural Transactions in Brazil

2023

Erratum: Sustainable intensification in the Brazilian cattle industry: the role for reduced slaughter age (Environmental Research Letters (2022) 17 (064026

2022

Corrigendum: Sustainable intensification in the Brazilian cattle industry: the role for reduced slaughter age (2022 Environ. Res. Lett. 17 064026)

2022

Sustainable intensification in the Brazilian cattle industry: The role for reduced slaughter age

7

2022

Climate change and water pollution: the impact of exteme rain on nutrient runoff in Wisconsin

3

2022

Environmental policies that shape productivity: Evidence from cattle ranching in the Amazon

29

2021

Prisons and COVID-19 spread in the United States

24

2021

Pesticides and poisoned chalices: The effects of soy production on childhood cancer in Brazil

1

2021

Cattle ranchers and deforestation in the Brazilian Amazon: Production, location, and policies

54

2021

Journal of Environmental Economics and Management

2021

Health, climate, and agriculture: A case study of childhood cancer in Brazil’s Amazon and Cerrado biomes

2021

Characterizing compliance in cattle supply chains: What factors encourage deforestation-free production in the Brazilian Amazon

6

2020

Agriculture, environmental policy, and climate: Essays on cattle ranching in the Brazilian Amazon

4

2020

Environmental policy, rural poverty, and social safety nets: the case of Brazilian Blacklist Municipalities

2018

The Effect of Intermediary Market Power on Grain Quality in India

2017

The effect of intermediary market power on grain prices in India and Brazil

2016

Soy expansion in Brazil linked to increase in childhood leukemia deaths

Over the past decades, Brazil has become the world’s leading soybean producer, as well as the leading consumer of pesticides. Despite concerns about potential public health consequences, little is known about the effects of pesticide exposure in the general population.
30-Oct-2023 03:00:47 PM EDT

No Quotes

Available for logged-in users onlyLogin HereorRegister

No Video

close
0.08477