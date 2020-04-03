Mario Macis, PhD

Mario Macis, PhD (Economics, University of Chicago) is an associate professor in the research track with expertise in the areas of prosocial behavior, morally controversial transactions, global health, experimental economics, development economics, and labor economics. He is also Affiliate Faculty at the JHU Berman Institute of Bioethics, Associate Faculty at the Armstrong Institute for Patient Safety and Quality at JHU Medicine, Faculty Research Fellow in the National Bureau of Economic Research (NBER), and Research Fellow at the Institute for the Study of Labor (IZA). Dr. Macis has been a consultant for the World Bank, the International Labor Organization, the National Marrow Donor Program, and the United Nations Development Programme.

Social image concerns and prosocial behavior: Field evidence from a nonlinear incentive scheme

288

2010

Do all material incentives for pro-social activities backfire? The response to cash and non-cash incentives for blood donations

204

2010

Will There Be Blood? Incentives and Displacement Effects in Pro-Social Behavior

185

2011

Do female executives make a difference? The impact of female leadership on gender gaps and firm performance

132

2019

Expectations, reference points, and compliance with COVID-19 social distancing measures

130

2020

Economic rewards to motivate blood donations

128

2013

Rewarding volunteers: A field experiment

119

2014

Exports and Wages: Rent Sharing, Workforce Composition, or Returns to Skills?

88

2016

Labor regulations in developing countries: a review of the evidence and directions for future research

67

2008

Time for Blood: The Effect of Paid Leave Legislation on Altruistic Behavior

62

2012

Sacred Values? The Effect of Information on Attitudes toward Payments for Human Organs

55

2015

Removing financial barriers to organ and bone marrow donation: The effect of leave and tax legislation in the US

47

2014

The effects of information, social and financial incentives on voluntary undirected blood donations: Evidence from a field experiment in Argentina

45

2013

Viral Altruism? Charitable Giving and Social Contagion in Online Networks.

41

2016

Do unemployment benefits promote or hinder job reallocation?

41

2010

Bias in patient satisfaction surveys: a threat to measuring healthcare quality

32

2018

Paying for Kidneys? A Randomized Survey and Choice Experiment

31

2019

Adaptability of labour markets: a tentative definition and a synthetic indicator

31

2002

Markets and morals: an experimental survey study

21

2015

Il mercato del lavoro e la giurisprudenza in materia di licenziamenti (Italia, 1989-1998)

21

2001

Italians in COVID-19 Study More Willing to Remain in Isolation When Stay-at-Home Extensions Were Shorter than Expected

When Italians self-isolating during the COVID-19 outbreak were presented with a hypothetical situation in which orders to remain at home would be for shorter periods than they had expected, they were pleasantly surprised and said they would be more willing to stay in isolation. But people negatively surprised to hear that the hypothetical extensions of the orders would be for longer than they had anticipated said they would be less willing to maintain or increase their isolation.
