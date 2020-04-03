Mario Macis, PhD (Economics, University of Chicago) is an associate professor in the research track with expertise in the areas of prosocial behavior, morally controversial transactions, global health, experimental economics, development economics, and labor economics. He is also Affiliate Faculty at the JHU Berman Institute of Bioethics, Associate Faculty at the Armstrong Institute for Patient Safety and Quality at JHU Medicine, Faculty Research Fellow in the National Bureau of Economic Research (NBER), and Research Fellow at the Institute for the Study of Labor (IZA). Dr. Macis has been a consultant for the World Bank, the International Labor Organization, the National Marrow Donor Program, and the United Nations Development Programme.
|
Title
|
Cited By
|
Year
|
Social image concerns and prosocial behavior: Field evidence from a nonlinear incentive scheme
|
288
|
2010
|
Do all material incentives for pro-social activities backfire? The response to cash and non-cash incentives for blood donations
|
204
|
2010
|
Will There Be Blood? Incentives and Displacement Effects in Pro-Social Behavior
|
185
|
2011
|
Do female executives make a difference? The impact of female leadership on gender gaps and firm performance
|
132
|
2019
|
Expectations, reference points, and compliance with COVID-19 social distancing measures
|
130
|
2020
|
Economic rewards to motivate blood donations
|
128
|
2013
|
Rewarding volunteers: A field experiment
|
119
|
2014
|
Exports and Wages: Rent Sharing, Workforce Composition, or Returns to Skills?
|
88
|
2016
|
Labor regulations in developing countries: a review of the evidence and directions for future research
|
67
|
2008
|
Time for Blood: The Effect of Paid Leave Legislation on Altruistic Behavior
|
62
|
2012
|
Sacred Values? The Effect of Information on Attitudes toward Payments for Human Organs
|
55
|
2015
|
Removing financial barriers to organ and bone marrow donation: The effect of leave and tax legislation in the US
|
47
|
2014
|
The effects of information, social and financial incentives on voluntary undirected blood donations: Evidence from a field experiment in Argentina
|
45
|
2013
|
Viral Altruism? Charitable Giving and Social Contagion in Online Networks.
|
41
|
2016
|
Do unemployment benefits promote or hinder job reallocation?
|
41
|
2010
|
Bias in patient satisfaction surveys: a threat to measuring healthcare quality
|
32
|
2018
|
Paying for Kidneys? A Randomized Survey and Choice Experiment
|
31
|
2019
|
Adaptability of labour markets: a tentative definition and a synthetic indicator
|
31
|
2002
|
Markets and morals: an experimental survey study
|
21
|
2015
|
Il mercato del lavoro e la giurisprudenza in materia di licenziamenti (Italia, 1989-1998)
|
21
|
2001
When Italians self-isolating during the COVID-19 outbreak were presented with a hypothetical situation in which orders to remain at home would be for shorter periods than they had expected, they were pleasantly surprised and said they would be more willing to stay in isolation. But people negatively surprised to hear that the hypothetical extensions of the orders would be for longer than they had anticipated said they would be less willing to maintain or increase their isolation.
03-Apr-2020 12:55:21 PM EDT